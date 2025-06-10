Top 10 air fryer deals recommended for you from Philips, Inalsa, Pigeon with smart features and best prices on Amazon

Amazon is running a limited time sale on air fryers, and it’s turning heads. From popular brands to crowd favourite picks, prices are dropping across the board. If crispy snacks and easy meals are your thing, this is a chance worth checking out before it ends. Inventory is moving fast, and the clock’s ticking. Hot deal alert the air fryer everyone’s talking about is finally on sale.

On top of the sale, selected credit cards bring in extra discounts at checkout. That means more savings with a simple swipe. No codes, no drama. Just solid deals while they last. Browse your options, pick what suits your space, and get ready for some serious crunch.

Top 10 air fryer deals for you:

The Faber Digital Air Fryer brings simple cooking control to your kitchen. With a generous 6 litre capacity, it’s built to handle family portions easily. The 8 preset menu lets you quickly fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, defrost, and reheat with a single touch.

The touch control panel is clear and responsive, while the view window helps you keep an eye on the food without opening the fryer. The non-stick pan makes cleaning quicker, and the wide temperature range gives flexibility with different types of food. A great deal to grab if you are looking for a new air fryer.

Specifications Capacity 6 Litres Power 1500 Watts Functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat Preset Menus 8 Controls LED Display, Touch Panel Technology 360° Rapid Air Circulation Click Here to Buy Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

Cook with up to 90% less oil using Philips Rapid Air Technology that crisps and browns evenly. The 4.1 litre capacity is just right for small families, while the intuitive touch panel and 7 one-touch pre-set menus make operation simple and fast.

The black finish looks neat on the counter, and the added 1 year warranty by Philips gives you more time to enjoy worry-free use. Easily one of the best air fryer deal picks around.

Specifications Capacity 4.1 Litres Technology RapidAir for faster and even cooking Control Panel Touchscreen with auto shut-off Cooking Modes 7 Pre-set menu options Special Feature Temperature Control Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large

This 4.2 litre air fryer from Pigeon features 360° High Speed Air Circulation for crisp cooking with minimal oil. The non-stick basket is easy to clean, and its 1200 watts power gives a quick start to everything from fries to paneer tikka.

Its digital control panel keeps things simple, and the fresh green colour gives it a bold look on the counter. Worth checking out if you're hunting for the best air fryer deal right now.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 Litres Technology 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Power 1200 Watts Basket Type Non-stick removable basket Control Panel Digital display with timer settings Click Here to Buy Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

With a 1500 watt power setup and dual fan technology, this Morphy Richards air fryer handles even thick cuts of food evenly. The 5 litre capacity is well-suited for families, and adjustable time and temperature controls help you stay in charge of every batch.

It also offers built-in voltage fluctuation protection and a 2 year brand warranty, making it worth a closer look if you're chasing the best air fryer deal of the month.

Specifications Capacity 5 Litres Technology Dual Fan for even airflow Power 1500 Watts Controls Digital with adjustable time & temperature Safety Voltage fluctuation protection Click Here to Buy Morphy Richards Digital Air Fryer For Home|1500W With Digital Control|Dual Fan Technology|Adjustable Time & Temperature Control|Voltage Fluctuation Protection|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black, 5 liter

The 5.5 litre capacity makes this air fryer ideal for family servings, while its Smart AirCrisp Technology and 1600 watt power handle crisp textures with minimal oil. The visible window with internal light is a smart touch that lets you keep an eye on your food without pulling the basket out.

With 8 pre-set menus and a digital display, it’s built to simplify daily use. Easily among those that land in the best air fryer deal zone.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 Litres Technology Smart AirCrisp with 6-in-1 cooking Power 1600 Watts Features Visible window, internal light Menus 8 Pre-set options with digital control Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black

This Havells air fryer comes with a 5 litre pan, touch screen controls, and a digital display that makes daily cooking smoother. The see-through window and dehydrator mode let you go beyond fries and cutlets. It also uses up to 85% less oil and includes an auto-restart feature to resume cooking after power cuts.

Add the 1500 watt power and 8 pre-set menus, and this one shapes up as a strong pick in the best air fryer deal list.

Specifications Capacity 5 Litres Power 1500 Watts Technology See-through window with dehydrator mode Menus 8 Pre-set cooking modes Extras Auto-restart feature Click Here to Buy Havells Air Fryer Prolife Crystal | See-Through Window |85% Less Oil | 5L Pan |8 Presets Menu | Auto Restart | Touch Screen |Digital Display |Dehydrator Mode |1500 Watt & 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

With a spacious 6.2 litre basket and Rapid Air Technology, this Philips air fryer can handle large batches while using up to 90% less fat. The 1700 watt power output supports quick cooking, and the touch panel keeps controls clear and responsive.

A visible cooking window makes it easy to track progress without opening the fryer. Among extra-large picks right now, this one holds its own in any best air fryer deal shortlist.

Specifications Capacity 6.2 Litres Power 1700 Watts Technology Rapid Air Technology Controls Touch panel with cooking window Fat Use Up to 90% less fat Special Feature Temperature Control Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

Crispy cravings don’t need deep oil. This 1400 watt air fryer with Smart Air Crisp Technology handles your favourites with ease and way less fat. The 4.2 litre basket fits everyday portions, and the touch control with digital display keeps things smooth.

With 8 pre-set menus, adjustable time and temperature, and even a recipe book, it ticks the right boxes. Definitely one of the smarter picks in today’s best air fryer deal lineup.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 Litres Power 1400 Watts Menus 8 Pre-set cooking modes Controller Type ‎Touch control Air Frying Technology Air Crisp Technology Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer Digital 4.2L Gourmia Digital-1400W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|8-Preset Menu,Touch Control & Digital Display|Variable Temperature&Timer Control|Free Recipe book|2 Yr Warranty|Black

Tandoori nights or weekday fries this 4.5 litre digital air fryer by Agaro brings you 1400 watts of power with 360 degree air circulation that cooks food evenly inside out. The convection-style operation makes it easier to bake, roast, toast, or reheat with the digital touch display doing most of the heavy lifting.

It comes with 7 preset programs built for daily cooking. For its balance of features and simplicity, it’s worth counting among this season’s best air fryer deal options.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 Litres Power 1400 Watts Technology 360° Air Circulation with Convection Cooking Controls Digital Touch Display Programs 7 Preset Menus + Reheat Option Special Feature Temperature Control Click Here to Buy AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black

Crisp outside, tender inside, this Philips air fryer gets it right without all the oil. Powered by Rapid Air Technology, it uses up to 90% less fat while keeping the texture intact. The 7 preset touch screen makes everyday cooking a lot simpler.

From fries to chicken wings, the results are consistent and quick. With this kind of ease, it easily earns a place on your list for the best air fryer deal today. So, please buy and bring home a great brand air fryer.

Specifications Technology Rapid Air Technology Fat Use Uses up to 90% less fat Controls Touch screen with 7 presets Special Features Temperature Control, Programmable Click Here to Buy Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch Screen

Is it really worth buying an air fryer if I already have a microwave or oven?

Yes, an air fryer cooks faster than a traditional oven and crisps better than a microwave, using far less oil. If you want quick, healthy meals without compromising on texture, it’s a smart addition to your kitchen. Plus, it preheats in minutes and often uses less electricity.

Do all air fryers cook the same, or is it worth spending more on a premium brand?

Not all air fryers are created equal. Premium brands like Philips or Ninja often come with better heat distribution, durable build quality, preset programs, and warranty support. If you cook often or value consistency, it's worth the upgrade.

FAQs on top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon What are the top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon right now? The best 10 air fryer deals on Amazon feature top-rated brands at discounted prices.

Are the top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon worth buying? Yes, they offer great value with features like rapid cooking and oil-free frying.

Which brands are included in the top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon? Leading brands like Philips, Morphy Richards, Inalsa, Havells, and Prestige often top the list.

Do the top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon include large capacity models? Yes, you can find models ranging from 2L to 6L capacities in the top deals.

Do the top 10 air fryer deals on Amazon come with warranties? Most deals include manufacturer warranties ranging from 1 to 2 years.

