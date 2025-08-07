Top 10 deals on chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 70% off

Smoke, grease, and lingering food smells can turn your kitchen into a mess — and that’s exactly why a good chimney is a must-have. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, you can now upgrade your kitchen with powerful, high-tech chimneys at discounts of up to 70%. sales

If you're a frequent cook or just want a cleaner, fresher space, this sale brings top brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware within reach. From filterless designs and auto-clean technology to motion sensors and high suction capacity, these models are built to keep your kitchen smoke-free and stylish.

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get premium features. If you’ve been putting off this purchase, now’s the ideal time to grab the deal. Here’s a look at the top 10 chimney deals you can grab before the sale ends.

Loading Suggestions...

Grab one of the best chimney deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale with the INALSA EKON 60cm chimney, now available at 70% off. Ideal for 2–3 burner stoves, this filterless pyramid-shaped chimney offers powerful 1100 m³/hr suction, dual LED lighting, and quiet performance (<59 dB).

Its 3-speed push button control ensures ease of use, while the 5-year motor warranty adds value. If you're looking for a sleek, high-performance chimney, don’t miss this deal on Amazon Sale 2025.

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your kitchen with the Glen Hood Aqua chimney during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. This pyramid-shaped wall-mounted chimney offers 1000 m³/hr suction, ideal for medium kitchens and 2–4 burner stoves.

Its stainless steel baffle filter ensures long-lasting performance, while push-button controls and LED lighting add ease and efficiency. With a powerful copper motor and low 58 dB noise level, this is one of the best deals on chimneys on the Amazon Sale right now.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're looking for premium performance, don’t miss this Faber chimney deal during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Now available at ₹6,990, this T-shaped chimney delivers powerful 1000 m³/hr suction and features a durable two-layer baffle filter, LED lighting, and ultra-quiet 50 dB operation.

It’s ideal for 2–4 burner stoves and medium kitchens. With a strong 250W motor backed by a 12-year warranty, this is one of the best-value deals on chimneys during the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade to advanced kitchen tech with the Crompton IntelliSense chimney during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With 1470 m³/hr suction power, filterless design, and thermal auto-clean, it’s built for heavy-duty Indian cooking.

The touch and gesture controls, elegant display, and ultra-low noise operation enhance convenience and style. Perfect for large kitchens, this 90cm chimney combines performance and smart features, making it one of the most impressive deals on chimneys during this Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, grab up to 55% off on this powerful Faber kitchen chimney. Designed for 3–5 burner stoves, it features a strong 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, stainless steel baffle filter, thermal auto-clean, and oil collector.

The curved glass design, touch and gesture controls, and LED mood light add a premium look to your kitchen. With a 12-year motor warranty, it's one of the top-performing deals on chimneys available during the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Now available at 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this wall-mounted Elica chimney is ideal for 3–5 burner stoves. It offers powerful 1350 m³/hr suction, filterless technology, and a convenient auto-clean feature with an oil collector. The touch + motion sensor control ensures smooth operation, while the sleek curved glass design adds modern appeal. With a 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive coverage, it's one of the standout deals on chimneys in the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Get 56% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on this 60 cm Faber chimney, designed for 2–4 burner stoves. With 1300 m³/hr suction, filterless auto-cleaning, and a built-in oil collector, it handles smoke and grease with ease.

Touch and gesture controls offer seamless use, while the curved glass design brings a modern finish. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty, this is one of the most attractive deals on chimneys during the Amazon Sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Available at 60% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this 60 cm Glen chimney is suitable for 2–4 burner stoves. It features filterless thermal autoclean technology, a removable oil collector tray, and a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction.

With motion-sensing and touch control, operation is simple and intuitive. Its curved glass design and compact build make it a sleek option for modern kitchens. Backed by a 7-year motor warranty, this deal is worth checking out.

Loading Suggestions...

Available at 55% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this Faber chimney is equipped with a strong 1500 m³/hr suction and baffle filter, making it suitable for 2–4 burner stoves. Features include an autoclean alarm, mood light, and touch + gesture controls.

Its curved design blends well into modern kitchens. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage, it’s a smart pick for hassle-free kitchen ventilation.

Loading Suggestions...

Now at 60% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, this Faber chimney offers vertical wall-mounted design with dual suction vents and filterless auto-cleaning. Ideal for 2–4 burner stoves, it features touch and gesture controls, a glossy finish, and motion sensor operation.

Its 1200 m³/hr suction efficiently handles kitchen smoke, while the LED lamp adds visibility. Backed by an 8-year motor warranty and 2-year product warranty, this unit brings efficient, hands-free ventilation to your kitchen setup.

Similar stories for you

Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys, types, best picks, and more

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Best chimney in 2025 with high suction capacity, auto-clean function and lower noise levels: Top 9 kitchen chimneys

Smart kitchen chimney buying guide: Exploring the latest innovations in kitchen ventilation technology

Amazon Great Freedom Sale What is the benefit of buying a chimney during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale? You can get up to 70% off on top chimney brands, allowing you to save big while upgrading your kitchen with advanced features like auto-clean, filterless design, and high suction power.

Which brands are offering the best deals on chimneys? Brands like Faber, Elica, Hindware, Glen, and Inalsa are offering great discounts during the sale.

What type of chimney is best for Indian kitchens? Auto-clean and filterless chimneys with high suction capacity (1200–1500 m³/hr) are ideal for Indian kitchens, especially if you cook with oil and spices frequently.

How do I choose the right size of chimney? For a standard 2–4 burner stove, a 60cm chimney is ideal. For larger setups or heavy cooking, a 90cm chimney is better.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.