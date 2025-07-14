Top 10 gadgets under ₹999 to buy in the Amazon Prime Day Sale – Ending Today!
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 11:44 AM IST
From smart accessories to productivity tools, these gadgets are highly rated, Prime-eligible, and perfect for budget-conscious shoppers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
amazon basics 20000 Mah 22.5 W Ultra Fast Charging Power Bank | Type C Power Delivery (Input & Output) | Quick Charge | Two-Way Fast Charging (Lime) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes Plus 311 (2025 Launch), Glass Design, Dual Mics ENx, Fast Charge, 50 Hrs Battery, Low Latency, IPX4, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crimson Red) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP67, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Snow Leather) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker with 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made in India with Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable and Built in Mic-Black View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
Ambrane 30W Dual Port GaN Charger, USB & Type C Fast Charging Adapter For iPhone 16/15/14/13/12/11 (Pro,Pro Max,Plus), iPad, Google Pixel, Samsung & All Type C devices BIS Certified (Charge 30, White) View Details
|
₹691
|
|
|
HP 330 Wireless Black Keyboard and Mouse Set with Numeric Keypad, 2.4GHz Wireless Connection and 1600 DPI, USB Receiver, LED Indicators, 3 Years Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
wipro 9-Watt E27 WiFi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync (16 Million Colours + Warm White/Neutral White/White) (Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant), Standard (NS9500) View Details
|
₹645
|
|
|
GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Portronics Mport 8 Plus Dual Hub(Type C and USB) (8-in-1) with AUX, USB 3.0, microSD/SD Card Reader, Type-C Data, PD Charging, USB 2.0, Type-C and USB Plug for Laptop, Mac, PC (Grey) View Details
|
₹528.94
|
|
