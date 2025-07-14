Top 10 gadgets under 999 to buy in the Amazon Prime Day Sale – Ending Today!

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is coming to a close today, 14 July, and it's your final chance to grab jaw-dropping deals on budget-friendly gadgets. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a work-from-home professional, or just someone looking to upgrade everyday essentials, we've curated the top 10 best gadgets under ₹999 that offer incredible value for money. From smart accessories to productivity tools, these gadgets are highly rated, Prime-eligible, and perfect for budget-conscious shoppers. Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon Prime Day offers before they vanish! Don’t miss out on these limited-time Amazon Prime Day offers before they vanish!(Amazon)

Amazon Basics 20000 Mah 22.5 W Ultra Fast Charging Power Bank

Amazon Basics 20000mAh 22.5W power bank offers ultra-fast charging via Type-C Power Delivery. Lightweight and portable, it supports two-way fast charging for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. With LED indicators, smart safety features, and a budget-friendly price, it's among the best power banks under ₹1000 in India.

boAt Airdopes Plus 311

Boat Airdopes Plus 311 offers up to 50 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.3, BEAST mode for low latency, ASAP Charge, and dual ENx mics for clear calls. With a glass-finish case, IPX4 resistance, and Insta Wake N’ Pair, it's a budget TWS under ₹1000.

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch

Boult Drift+ smartwatch features a 1.85-inch HD display, 100+ sports modes, real-time heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic. With up to 7 days of battery life and IP68 water resistance, it’s a top smartwatch under ₹1000.

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker

Mivi Play portable speaker delivers 5W HD sound, up to 12 hours of playtime, and features Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. Compact and stylish, it includes a built-in mic for calls, voice assistant support, and splash resistance.

Ambrane 30W Dual Port GaN Charger, USB & Type C Fast Charging Adapter For iPhone 16/15/14/13/12/11

Ambrane 20W USB-C PD charger supports Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge, ideal for fast-charging smartphones, iPhones, and tablets. Built with multi-layer chip protection and BIS certification, it’s compact, durable, and budget-friendly. A top-rated fast charger under ₹500 in India.

HP 330 Wireless Black Keyboard and Mouse Set

HP 330 combo includes a sleek wireless keyboard and optical mouse with 2.4GHz connectivity and a single nano USB receiver. Designed for productivity, it offers long battery life, silent keys, and plug-and-play setup. Ideal for home or office under ₹1000.

Wipro B22 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync

Wipro 9W Smart LED Bulb supports Alexa and Google Assistant, offering voice control, 16 million colours, and custom scheduling via the Wipro Next app. With energy-efficient lighting and Wi-Fi connectivity, it’s a top smart bulb under ₹1000 in India.

GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner

GoMechanic 4500 is a portable car vacuum cleaner with high suction power, washable HEPA filter, and a 3-metre power cord for deep cleaning. Ideal for dry dirt, it plugs into a car’s 12V socket. A top budget car vacuum cleaner under ₹1000.

Lifelong Gun Massager Machine for Pain Relief

Lifelong LLGM109 massager features 3 massage modes, adjustable intensity, and rolling and kneading functions for calves and feet. It promotes blood circulation and relaxation with its ergonomic design and auto-shutoff timer. Ideal for home use and priced under ₹1000.

Portronics Mport 8 Plus Dual Hub

Portronics Mport 13C is a 3-in-1 USB hub featuring USB 2.0, microSD card reader, and Type-C charging port. Ideal for laptops and tablets, it supports fast data transfer and simultaneous charging. Compact and travel-friendly, it's a versatile gadget under ₹1000.