Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Top 10 Havells ceiling fans with varied designs and air delivery features for different room sizes and cooling needs

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:23 pm IST

Here are the top 10 Havells ceiling fans combining strong air delivery with stylish designs, ideal for modern homes looking for both comfort and visual appeal.

Silent Copper Motor Fan

Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Fan with Reverse Mode

Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200Mm, 350 RPM, Savings Upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Midnight, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

RemoteControlCeiling Fan

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹7,269

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan | High Speed, High Air Delivery | Strong & Powerful Copper motor, Air Delivery: 218 m³/min, RPM: 370, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Matte Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

5 Star BLDC Ceiling Fan

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VoiceControl Ceiling Fan

Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Ceiling Fan | Voice Controlled, Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan, 5 Star Rated | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White) View Details checkDetails

₹8,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells 1200mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan| Premium Finish| Energy Saving| Designer Fan for Home Decor| Elegant Looks| 230 m³/min Air Delivery| Hi-Speed Low Noise| 100% Copper Motor (Pack of 1, Gold Mist) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Mist Honey) View Details checkDetails

₹3,201

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Reverse Fan Rotation

Havells FAB BLDC ULED Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 350 RPM, Savings upto 65%, Reverse Rotation,4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Cocoa Brown View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells 1200mm Crista Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish With Rf Remote,100% Copper,Upto 60% Energy Saving|Low Noise: 55Db,2 Year Warranty,Dust Resistant|(Pack Of 1,Champagne Cola),4 stars View Details checkDetails

₹8,350

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Ceiling fans continue to be a quiet constant in Indian homes. They cool down rooms without pushing up electricity bills and work well in spaces big or small. With rising heat, they’re often the first thing people reach for before anything else.

From minimalist to bold, the top 10 Havells ceiling fans bring home cool comfort.
From minimalist to bold, the top 10 Havells ceiling fans bring home cool comfort.

Beyond just airflow, fans now come in a variety of finishes, designs, and features that fit in with how homes are being built today. From simple controls to quieter motors, there’s a lot more going on in these appliances than it might seem. It’s worth taking a closer look at what’s available before picking one.

For anyone exploring Havells ceiling fans that feel well-finished without being loud, the Ambrose ES in Cola Espresso holds attention. Its simple design works well in homes that lean towards quiet decor themes, and the soft shine of the finish adds a bit of polish without being too much.

It’s built to deliver strong air without a noisy motor, and the copper winding keeps it steady for everyday use. If you're after something subtle yet efficient, this one meets the mark.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Motor
100% copper winding
Air Delivery
225 cmm
Power Consumption
Low power ES motor
Special Features
Exotic rich looks with modern styling, Optimum air delivery even at low voltage

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Subtle, clean look with polished finish

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving motor with decent airflow

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote or smart features

affiliate-cross

Might look basic in larger designer rooms

Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish, Deco. Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty by Brand (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)1 Star

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet fan with good looks and smooth airflow.

Why choose this product?

A simple fan that works without pulling attention.

This ceiling fan brings quiet control to the room. With four modes that include sleep, breeze and mop, it lets you set the pace just how you like it. The reverse rotation also makes it handy during winters to circulate warm air near the ceiling.

Its 30 watt BLDC motor runs with less power draw and doesn’t crank up noise even at high speed. For rooms that need less fuss and more air, this is one of the Havells ceiling fans that just fits in.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Speed
350 RPM
Air Delivery
225 cmm
Modes
Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop
Power Consumption
30W
Special Features
Reverse Rotation, Remote Controlled, Timer, Safety Certified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Useful reverse mode and four airflow settings

affiliate-tick

Low power draw even at top speed

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote mentioned in specs

Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200Mm, 350 RPM, Savings Upto 65%, Reverse Rotation, 4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Midnight, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smooth airflow, silent even at high speed.

Why choose this product?

Useful year-round with reverse mode and low sound.

If silence matters more than spin, this one speaks to you. The Havells Stealth Air lives up to its name with a motor that stays quiet even on long runs. The remote makes things easier, and the Pearl White finish blends into light ceilings without drawing much attention.

Built with a 1200mm sweep and a BLDC motor, this fan keeps the room cool while saving on electricity. Among the Havells ceiling fans out there, this one focuses on keeping calm and staying quiet.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Motor Type
BLDC
Control
Remote
Noise Level
Ultra-low
Speed Control
Multiple modes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation, even at full speed

affiliate-tick

Remote adds easy control from anywhere

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only one colour finish available

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Whisper-quiet and works like a charm.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for quiet spaces like bedrooms and studies.

Some fans are built to move air fast, and the Tejas ES does just that. With a strong 370 RPM motor and 218 m³/min air delivery, this ceiling fan pushes air across the room with ease. The matte blue finish adds a bit of character without drawing too much attention.

It runs on a 100% copper motor, which holds up well during long hours of use. If you're after high-speed airflow, this is one of the better Havells ceiling fans to look at.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Air Delivery
218 m³/min
Speed
370 RPM
Special Features
Lightweight, Oscillating

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong and fast air delivery

affiliate-tick

Durable copper motor supports long usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not a silent fan, gets louder at high speed

Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling Fan | High Speed, High Air Delivery | Strong & Powerful Copper motor, Air Delivery: 218 m³/min, RPM: 370, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Matte Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong breeze and great for hot days, say buyers.

Why choose this product?

Reliable air throw for rooms that need quick cooling.

If you're looking for a ceiling fan that offers good air movement and a muted design, the Ambrose BLDC from Havells checks that box. It brings a matte copper finish and a 5 star rated motor that claims up to 60% energy savings.

The fan also comes with a remote, making it convenient to switch between speeds or turn it off without reaching for a wall switch. It runs quietly even at higher speeds, and the remote control is responsive. The build feels solid, and it fits well in spaces that need both quiet and consistent airflow.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Energy Saving
Up to 60%
Motor Type
BLDC
Control
Remote
Special Feature
Remote Controlled

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Remote-controlled for ease of use

affiliate-tick

Low power use with 5-star energy rating

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not as fast as non-BLDC fans

Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish, Decorative Fan, Remote Control, High Air Delivery|5 Stars Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Yr Warranty|(Pack Of 1, Copper)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say it’s silent and easy to operate.

Why choose this product?

It fits into homes where quiet airflow and energy savings matter with Havells ceiling fans.

Stealth Air from Havells brings quiet operation with voice and remote control options, giving you more ways to adjust speed without touching a switch. The 5 star rated BLDC motor cuts down on power use, and the white finish blends easily into most ceilings without drawing attention.

This model runs with minimal noise and supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice input. Ideal for bedrooms or home offices, especially where silence and convenience matter. A subtle but smart pick among Havells ceiling fans.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Motor Type
BLDC
Power Consumption
26–30W
Control
Voice + Remote

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Works with voice assistants

affiliate-tick

Consumes less power

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Voice setup can be tricky

Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Ceiling Fan | Voice Controlled, Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan, 5 Star Rated | Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quiet motor and smart control options.

Why choose this product?

It offers control flexibility and low-noise use in Havells ceiling fans.

The Festiva ES delivers strong airflow with its 100 percent copper motor and high-speed 1200mm sweep. With air delivery of 230 cubic metres per minute and low operating noise, it is built for consistent circulation in living rooms, bedrooms or workspaces.

Its energy-saving build helps reduce power use without affecting speed or airflow. For users focused on performance and quiet operation, this fan combines speed and steady air movement across Havells ceiling fans.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Air Delivery
230 cubic metres per minute
RPM
390
Motor
100 percent copper
Special Feature
High Velocity

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong airflow with low power use

affiliate-tick

Quiet during extended operation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote or smart control

affiliate-cross

Not built for very large spaces

Havells 1200mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan| Premium Finish| Energy Saving| Designer Fan for Home Decor| Elegant Looks| 230 m³/min Air Delivery| Hi-Speed Low Noise| 100% Copper Motor (Pack of 1, Gold Mist)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Smooth and fast operation with noticeable airflow.

Why choose this product?

It focuses on consistent airflow and quiet running from Havells ceiling fans.

If you're after more stability in airflow, a 4-blade fan like the Leganza ES might be worth a look. Built with a 100 percent copper motor and 1200mm sweep, this model focuses on even air circulation across mid-sized rooms. The four blades help balance delivery, especially in spaces with low ceilings or tighter corners.

The fan supports high air delivery while keeping power usage down. Designed for low-noise operation, it’s built for comfort throughout the day. One of the better-functioning 4-blade models from Havells ceiling fans.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Blades
4
Air Delivery
230 cmm (approx.)
Special Features
Metallic paint finish, Superior air delivery, Exotic blade trims and body ring

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Offers better air balance with four blades

affiliate-tick

Good air delivery without high noise

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote or smart features

affiliate-cross

Basic design without added tech

Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling Fan | Best fan in 4 Blade, Premium Finish Decorative Fan, High Air Delivery | Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Mist Honey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runs smoothly and cools the room fast.

Why choose this product?

This is one of the few reliable 4-blade options from Havells ceiling fans.

This ceiling fan from Havells balances power use with smart comfort. It features a BLDC motor and comes with 4 preset modes like Boost and Sleep to adjust airflow depending on your needs. Reverse rotation adds more flexibility, and with just 30 watt power use, it's made to save on electricity.

With an airflow of 225 cmm and low operating noise, this fan fits into quiet spaces easily. Its remote control support adds ease to its feature-rich setup. A good pick if you're looking at Havells ceiling fans.

Specifications

Sweep Size
1200 mm
Air Delivery
225 cmm
Speed
350 RPM
Power Consumption
30W
Modes
Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop
Motor Type
BLDC
Special Features
Remote Controlled, Timer, Safety Certified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multiple modes for different needs

affiliate-tick

Reverse rotation is useful in winters

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No smart or app control

affiliate-cross

Design may not fit all interiors

Havells FAB BLDC ULED Ceiling Fan 1200mm, 350 RPM, Savings upto 65%, Reverse Rotation,4 Modes (Boost, Sleep, Breeze, Mop), Low Wattage 30W, Low Noise, Air Flow:225 CMM, 3 Year Warranty, Cocoa Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Modes work well and the fan runs quietly.

Why choose this product?

It gives more control and cuts down on usage like few other Havells ceiling fans.

Crista’s BLDC motor makes quiet airflow possible without bumping up your power bill. With up to 60% power savings and low noise output around 55dB, this fan is tuned for calm, energy-aware homes. The RF remote makes it easy to operate from anywhere in the room without pointing directly.

It’s dust-resistant too, which means less cleaning and a more consistent experience over time. This balance of power control and quieter comfort suits users exploring Havells ceiling fans.

Specifications

Sweep
1200mm
Motor Type
BLDC
Noise
55dB
Control
RF Remote
Material
100% Copper Motor

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-saving motor cuts electricity use

affiliate-tick

Remote offers ease of use from anywhere

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May lack smart home integration

affiliate-cross

Remote might feel basic in design

Havells 1200mm Crista Bldc Motor Ceiling Fan|Premium Finish With Rf Remote,100% Copper,Upto 60% Energy Saving|Low Noise: 55Db,2 Year Warranty,Dust Resistant|(Pack Of 1,Champagne Cola),4 stars

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Quiet operation and power savings win praise.

Why choose this product?

Great for users exploring newer Havells ceiling fans.

Do Havells ceiling fans work well even with voltage fluctuations?

Yes, many Havells fans are built to handle voltage variations commonly seen in Indian homes. The BLDC models are especially robust, thanks to built-in stabilization and motor control features. Users in areas with unstable power often report consistent speed and zero damage due to voltage drops or spikes. It’s a worthwhile choice if your home lacks stable power.

What is the difference between Havells standard fans and BLDC fans?

Havells BLDC fans use a brushless motor that consumes much less electricity, often just 30–35 watts, compared to 70–80 watts in regular models. They also offer extras like remote control, reverse rotation, and speed memory. While standard fans are cheaper upfront, BLDC fans are better for long-term savings, especially in households running multiple fans for hours daily.

Is it worth buying a remote-controlled Havells ceiling fan?

If convenience is important then yes. Havells offers several fans with RF remote controls that work without needing to point directly at the fan. You can control speed, set timers, or activate modes like sleep or breeze. It’s particularly useful in bedrooms, for elderly users, or when you want to avoid wall-mounted regulators.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best Havells ceiling fan:

  • Room Size: Choose blade size and air delivery based on room dimensions.
  • Motor Type: BLDC motors consume less power and operate quietly.
  • Air Delivery (CMM): Higher CMM is better for airflow in larger spaces.
  • Noise Level: Look for low dB ratings for quieter operation.
  • Control Options: Decide between wall regulator, remote, or voice control.
  • Speed (RPM): Higher RPM means faster blade rotation, often better for cooling.
  • Design and Blade Count: Consider design preferences and 3 vs 4-blade models.
  • Power Consumption: Check wattage if saving on electricity is a priority.
  • Extra Modes: Some models offer Sleep, Breeze, or Reverse rotation modes.

Top 3 features of Havells ceiling fans:

Top 10 Havells Ceiling FansTechnologySpecial FeaturesAir Delivery (CMM)
Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling FanEnergy SavingDecorative trims, silent operation220
Havells FAB BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mmBLDCRemote control, energy saving, elegant design225
Havells Stealth Air Ceiling FanStandard MotorAerodynamic blades, whisper-quiet operation280
Havells 1200mm Tejas ES Ceiling FanEnergy SavingHigh-speed performance, wide air spread230
Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling FanBLDCPremium trims, remote control, low power usage225
Havells 1200mm Stealth Air BLDC Ceiling FanBLDCStylish finish, quiet motor, remote operation280
Havells 1200mm Festiva ES Ceiling FanEnergy SavingDecorative center cap, efficient performance225
Havells 1200mm Leganza ES 4B Ceiling FanEnergy Saving4-blade design, decorative metallic rings230
Havells FAB BLDC ULED Ceiling Fan 1200mmBLDCUnderlight LED, remote, sleek finish225
Havells 1200mm Crista BLDC Motor Ceiling FanBLDCRemote control, energy efficient, minimalistic design220

FAQs on top 10 Havells Ceiling Fans

  • Are Havells ceiling fans good for large rooms?

    Yes, many Havells ceiling fans like Leganza ES deliver high air output suitable for large spaces.

  • Do Havells ceiling fans come with remote control?

    Models like the Havells Stealth Air and Crista BLDC come with RF or smart remote controls.

  • What is the average air delivery of top Havells ceiling fans?

    Most top Havells ceiling fans offer air delivery between 220 to 230 cmm.

  • Do Havells ceiling fans support voice commands?

    Select models like Havells Stealth Air BLDC support voice control for convenience.

  • Do Havells ceiling fans have copper motors?

    Yes, all top Havells ceiling fans are built with 100% pure copper motors for durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

