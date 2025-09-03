Top 10 lightning offers on washing machines for huge savings and smart wash from Samsung, LG and others
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 10:10 pm IST
Grab the Top 10 lightning offers on washing machines today. Find the best washing machine discounts this monsoon for smarter, faster, and cleaner laundry.
Our Pick
BEST OVERALL
VALUE FOR MONEY
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
BEST OVERALLLG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Super Speed, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F08S2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Haier 10.5 kg 5 Star Inbuilt Butterfly heater, Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM105-H688BK,Black) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 8 Kg Wifi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Smart Washing Machine (NA-F80CH4CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 2025 Model, Drynamic Spin) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
VALUE FOR MONEYIFB 7.5 Kg 5 Star with DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL751MS2S, PowerSteam®, Inbuilt Heater, Mystic Silver) View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (ELENA GXN 6510, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Bosch 10 kg, 5-Star, AI Active Water+, Anti Stain, Iron Steam Assist, Anti Tangle, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WGA254ZJIN, Reload Function, In-Built Heater, Autumn Green) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
