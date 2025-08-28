Top 10 offers on best microwaves in Appliances Upgrade Days, up to 42% off till 30 Aug on LG, Samsung, IFB, and more

Busy mornings, late night meals, and the daily juggling act of work, kids, and kitchen often leave little time for cooking. Microwaves quietly step in when the day gets ahead of you, handling everything from reheating leftovers to sorting quick bites without adding stress. Top 10 microwave deals online curated for your kitchen.

Not every microwave suits the way you live. With LG, Samsung, IFB, Panasonic, and more offering big deals during Appliances Upgrade Days till 30 August, now is a good time to choose one that fits into your daily flow, not just your kitchen.

So, explore all the top microwave deals before the sale ends.

The Godrej 30 litre convection microwave oven stands out with its stylish floral design and solid cooking features. From baking to grilling, it’s built to handle multi stage cooking effortlessly. With a 42% discount, it’s one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves worth a look.

Its 30 litre capacity suits medium families, and the convection mode gives it versatility beyond reheating. A great pick during Appliances Upgrade Days with a fantastic discount offer.

Specifications Special Features 4 Step Cooking, Child Lock, Defrost, Deodoriser Function, Digital Display, Dual Grill Technology Display LED Power 1400W Controls Tact & dial Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 730 CR1 PZ Wine Lily, Wine Lily)

For everyday use that’s quick, clean, and reliable, the Samsung 23 litre grill microwave fits right in. With features like Quick Defrost, Keep Warm, and a durable Ceramic Enamel Cavity, it keeps meals moving without any hassle.

At 31% off, it stands among the top 10 offers on best microwaves during Appliances Upgrade Days. Its sleek black design blends in quietly while the auto cook programs and wire rack offer real convenience.

Specifications Interior Ceramic enamel Functions Auto Cook, Defrost Type Grill Display LED Click Here to Buy Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty)

Balancing home style meals with modern speed, the LG 28 litres convection microwave brings thoughtful features like Indian Cuisine presets, Tandoor Se mode, and Steam Cook into your daily routine. It’s built for families that need flexibility without fuss.

Backed by a stainless steel cavity, child lock, and auto cook options, it’s currently at 25% off and sits among the top 10 offers on best microwaves during Appliances Upgrade Days.

Specifications Special Features ‎Auto Cook, Child Lock, Defrost, Programmable, Turntable Oven Cooking Mode ‎Convection Defrost Function Quick Defrost Cavity Material Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

When the day runs long and dinner needs a quick fix, the Godrej 20 litre solo microwave makes the job easier. Its Multi Distribution System cooks evenly without the hot spots, and the 5 power levels keep things simple whether you're reheating leftovers or warming milk in a rush.

With a 32% discount during Appliances Upgrade Days, it’s one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves worth a closer look. It's made for smaller kitchens, tighter schedules, and anyone who just wants things to work, without overthinking it.

Specifications Heating System Multi Distribution Heating Method Solo Special Features ‎6 Power Levels, Defrost, Timer, powder-coated cavity Voltage ‎230 Volts Click Here to Buy Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black)

The Candy 19 litre solo microwave is a no frills option for everyday cooking. It uses inverter technology for steady heating and has 5 power levels to cover basic needs like reheating, light cooking, and defrosting.

Now available at 41% off, it’s one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves in the Appliances Upgrade Days sale. With a compact size and a 3 year magnetron warranty, it’s a good fit for smaller kitchens.

Specifications Technology Inverter Special Features Defrost, Lightweight, Portable, Temperature Control, Timer Power 5 Levels Annual Energy Consumption ‎800 Watt Hours Click Here to Buy Candy 19 L Inverter Technology with 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven and Defrost,3 year Warranty on magnetron,(CSM192B, Black)

The Panasonic 25 litre solo microwave keeps things uncomplicated. It doesn’t try to do too much but gets the basics right. With 85 auto cook menus, it’s built for people who want quick meal prep without fiddling with settings.

The black finish feels neutral, clean, and fits into most setups without shouting for attention. Get it at a 26% off on Amazon. A good pick for simple routines that still ask for variety.

Specifications Special Features ‎Auto Cook, Digital Control, One Touch Button, Shortcut Keys, Timer Defrost System ‎Auto Defrost Wattage ‎900 Watts Heating Method Solo Click Here to Buy Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

The Haier 30 litre convection microwave brings extra room and control to everyday kitchens. Its crispy grill helps lock in textures, while convection baking and reheating feel consistent and dependable. The black finish gives it a calm, modern touch without overdoing it.

At 42% off, it’s one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves this Appliances Upgrade Days. A good fit for families wanting more from daily cooking without the clutter.

Specifications Features Convection, Grill, Reheat Cooking Support Crispy Grill Heating Method Convection Special Features ‎Auto Cook, Defrost Click Here to Buy Haier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill)

Smart features meet daily usefulness in LG’s 28 litre Charcoal convection microwave. The Wi-Fi-enabled “Scan to Cook” feature and 360 degree rotisserie bring new flexibility to cooking, whether it’s a quick diet fry or weekend bar-be-queuing. The charcoal heating and heart friendly recipes make it more than just another appliance.

At 24% off, this is one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves right now; especially for health conscious kitchens with space to explore.

Specifications Special Features ‎Auto Cook, Child Lock, Grill Function, Timer, Wifi Connectivity Annual Energy Consumption ‎1950 Watts Burner Type Ceramic Material ‎Glass, Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing)

If you’re after simplicity without giving up control, the IFB 20 litre Solo Microwave offers just that. Its mechanical knobs and clean black finish bring the basics back to the kitchen. It’s ideal for reheating, defrosting, and quick meals, no extra settings, just set and go.

At 22% off, it’s one of the top 10 offers on best microwaves for someone who needs a microwave that simply works.

Specifications Features Solo, Reheat, Defrost Special Features ‎Anti bacterial cavity, Auto Defrost, Overheating Protection, Timer Option Wattage 1200 Watts Material ‎Stainless Steel Click Here to Buy IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black)

The Samsung 28 litre convection microwave stands out with useful features like curd making, a ceramic enamel cavity, and versatile auto cook settings. It’s suited for families who mix traditional and modern cooking routines.

With 17% off, this sits firmly among the top 10 offers on best microwaves, especially for homes that want more than just reheats and defrosts. Best time to buy this product now.

Specifications Heating Method Convection, Grill, Microwave Special Features Auto Cook, One Touch Button, Defrost, Grill Function, Child Safety Lock, Turntable, Racks, Eco Mode Wattage ‎900 Watts Wattage ‎900 Watts Click Here to Buy Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

FAQs on Top 10 offers on best microwaves Can I make curd or ghee in a microwave? Some convection models like Samsung and LG include curd and ghee-making options in their auto menus.

What capacity is ideal for a family of 3–4? A 25 to 30 litre microwave is usually enough for medium-sized families, especially for convection use.

Do all microwaves support grilling and baking? No. Only grill and convection models support these features. Solo types do not bake or grill.

Is ceramic cavity better than stainless steel? Both are durable. Ceramic is easier to clean and stain-resistant, while stainless steel retains heat more effectively.

Are Wi-Fi or smart microwaves worth it? If you like automation and remote control, models like LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled ones can be useful but not essential for basic needs.

