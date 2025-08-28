Top 10 offers on best microwaves in Appliances Upgrade Days, up to 42% off till 30 Aug on LG, Samsung, IFB, and more
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 07:54 pm IST
From solo to convection models, explore microwave picks for every kitchen need. Compare features, sizes, and top deals before Appliances Upgrade Days end.
Our Pick
Top Discount Offer
Auto Cook Microwave
Child Lock Enabled
5 Power Level Options
Inverter Tech Heating
85 Auto Cook Options
Convection With Grill
LG Charcoal Convection
Budget IFB Microwave
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Top Discount OfferGodrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (GME 730 CR1 PZ Wine Lily, Wine Lily) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Auto Cook MicrowaveSamsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹8,235
|
|
|
Child Lock EnabledLG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
|
₹12,790
|
|
|
5 Power Level OptionsGodrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Inverter Tech HeatingCandy 19 L Inverter Technology with 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven and Defrost,3 year Warranty on magnetron,(CSM192B, Black) View Details
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
85 Auto Cook OptionsPanasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
|
₹7,340
|
|
|
Convection With GrillHaier 30L Convection Microwave Oven (HIL3001CBSH, Black, Crispy Grill) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
LG Charcoal ConvectionLG 28 L Scan to Cook Wi-Fi Enabled Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven (MJEN286VIW, Black, Stainless steel cavity, Heart Friendly Recipes, Ghee, Diet Fry & 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing) View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
Budget IFB MicrowaveIFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black) View Details
|
₹6,790
|
|
|
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
|
₹12,790
|
|
