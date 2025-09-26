Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deals with up to 52% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 - Shop Now

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 pm IST

Major price drop on top Pureit water purifiers with up to 52% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale. Get cashback and extra discounts on debit/credit card purchases.

Best Pureit Deal

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

FiltraPower Technology

Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Plus Deal

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazon Diwali Sale Deal

Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Best Water Purifier Deal

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

UV Protection Filter

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹7,462

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Pureit, one of the well known brands in water purifiers, is offering a major price drop during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. All types of Pureit water purifiers are available at great discounts, with additional benefits like extra discounts on various bank credit and debit cards. There’s also a good cashback offer to sweeten the deal.

Grab the top 10 Pureit water purifiers with huge discounts in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.
These top 10 deals have been specifically shortlisted for you, making it easier to purchase your purifier with just a click. The purifier will be delivered to your doorstep within a few days. So, take full advantage of the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 and grab the best deal on a Pureit purifier. If I were you, I would purchase it now.

Top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deals:

The Pureit water purifier is featured in the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With its 7 stage filtration system, it offers up to 60% savings. Right now grab it at 52% off.

This Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings you the best deal on this purifier. With a 10 litre capacity, table top and wall mountable design, and a sleek black finish, it fits perfectly in any home.

Specifications

Capacity
10L
Filtration
RO+UV+MF+Mineral
Type
Table Top & Wall Mountable
Stage
7-Stage Filtration
Special Features
RO, RO+
The Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP water purifier is part of the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With Filtra Power technology, it ensures up to 60% water savings, providing safe, clean water for your home.

This model comes at a 48% discount, making it an incredible deal for quality water purification. Perfect for wall mounting, the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings this purifier in a sleek white finish with a 7 litre capacity.

Specifications

Capacity
7L
Filtration
RO+UV+MP 6 Stage
Type
Wall Mount
Technology
FiltraPower
Product Dimensions
‎30.6L x 30W x 36.6H Centimeters
The Pureit Wave Pro offers advanced 7 stage purification for up to 45% water savings. Best for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal water, this purifier ensures safe drinking water for your home. It's now available at 43% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, making it a great deal for quality water.

With its 7 litre capacity and LED in tank feature, the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal gives you a smart black purifier that is wall mountable for easy installation.

Specifications

Capacity
7L
Filtration
7-Stage RO+UV LED
Type
Wall Mount
Maximum Flow Rate
‎2E+1 Liters Per Hour
The Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV water purifier is part of the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With 6 stage purification and up to 45% water savings, this model ensures clean water from all types of water sources.

At an amazing 41% price drop, it is available now during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025. It’s an affordable one with a great discount offer.

Specifications

Capacity
7L
Filtration
6-Stage RO+UV
Installation Type
‎Wall Mount
Maximum Flow Rate
‎2E+1 Liters Per Hour
Upper Temperature Rating
‎4E+1 Degrees Celsius
The Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF is featured in the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. With 6 stage purification and up to 45% water savings, this purifier ensures top notch filtration for all water sources.

Grab this amazing deal during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 and enjoy clean, safe water. This 7 litre capacity and wall mountable design is at a 38% discount right now.

Specifications

Capacity
7L
Filtration
6 stage RO+MF
Special Features
WQA Tested For Family Safety, Mineral Enriched Water, Large Water Storage, Integrated Sediment Filter
Technology
High Speed Purification
Get ready for a fantastic 37% price drop on the Pureit Revito water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

This purifier is a must have in the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, offering 7 stage filtration and a 7 litre capacity, making it perfect for purifying all types of water sources including borewell, tanker, and municipal water. With up to 70% water saving, it ensures clean and safe drinking water for your home.

Specifications

Capacity
7L
Special Features
WQA certified
Product Dimensions
26.5L x 37.5W x 48.8H Centimetres
Installation Type
Wall Mount
Take advantage of a fantastic 29% price drop on the Pureit Copper water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Whether it's borewell, tanker, or municipal water, this purifier effectively handles all types, ensuring your family stays healthy. Designed for convenience, it can be easily mounted on the wall or placed on the countertop, making it a versatile option for any kitchen.

Specifications

Purification Stages
7-Stage RO + UV + MF + Copper + Mineral
Capacity
8L
Technology
Copper + Mineral for added health benefits
Protection
UV + MF for complete water safety
Mounting Options
Table Top and Wall Mountable
Enjoy a 36% price drop on the Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV water purifier during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Its 7 stage purification system combines RO, UV, MF, and mineral technology to remove impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals, while enriching the water with essential minerals.

Make sure to grab the top 10 Pureit water purifier price drop deal during the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 to save big on this advanced purifier.

Specifications

Filtration
7 Stages (RO + UV + MF + Mineral)
Capacity
8L
Water Saving
Up to 70%
Mounting Options
Table Top & Wall Mount
The Pureit Wave UV with ultra fine silver activated carbon water purifier offers a unique 5 stage filtration system with ultra fine silver activated carbon, making it stand out from other purifiers.

With 26% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this purifier provides 7 litre capacity and retains essential minerals while removing contaminants. It's designed specifically for municipal water, making it an ideal choice for homes relying on treated water.

Specifications

Filtration
5 Stages (UV + Activated Carbon)
Capacity
7L
Water Compatibility
Municipal Water
Technology
Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon
The Pureit Classic G2 UV plus water purifier offers reliable UV protection with 19% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Unlike other purifiers, it’s specifically designed for municipal water only, making it an excellent option for homes with treated water.

Its compact white design blends seamlessly with any kitchen, offering a hassle free purification experience without the need for additional filtration stages.

Specifications

Filtration
UV Protection
Capacity
Standard for Municipal Water
Water Compatibility
Municipal Water Only
Design
Compact White Design
Technology
UV+

  • What are the discounts on Pureit water purifiers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

    You can enjoy significant price drops, with discounts of up to 52% on select Pureit models.

  • How much water can Pureit purifiers filter?

    Pureit purifiers offer varying capacities, typically from 7L to 8L, depending on the model.

  • Do Pureit water purifiers retain essential minerals?

    Yes, several Pureit models, like Revito Prime, retain essential minerals while purifying water.

  • Can Pureit water purifiers be used for borewell or tanker water?

    Some models are suitable for borewell and tanker water, while others are designed specifically for municipal water.

  • How long does the filter last in a Pureit purifier?

    The filters in Pureit purifiers generally last for 6 to 12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

