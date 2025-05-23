Top 10 summer deals on refrigerators are waiting for you! Up to 40% off on LG, Samsung and more

It happened to us, and chances are, it’s happening to you too! May isn’t over yet, and the heat is already out of control. It's so intense, even our old refrigerators have stopped keeping up. If you’re also planning an upgrade, there’s no better time than now. Grab a new AI and Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerator at a great discount on top summer deals on Amazon.

Amazon Summer Deals are live with up to 40% off on top refrigerator brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, and more. These refrigerators are smarter, more spacious, and ideal for families of every size.

Most of these refrigerators come with Wi-Fi and AI-enabled tech, digital inverters, and energy-efficient cooling, perfect for modern families dealing with peak summer heat. So, here are the top 10 summer deals on refrigerators that are waiting for you.

The LG 655 L Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY) is designed for large families who need generous storage without compromising on style or technology. The Smart Inverter Compressor ensures efficient cooling with lower energy consumption, while the Multi Air Flow system keeps the temperature consistent throughout.

Handy features like Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, and a child lock make it convenient and safe. Moreover, it has durable tempered glass shelves and bright LED lighting that adds both function and flair to your kitchen. Get this refrigerator on top summer deals on Amazon today.

Specifications Capacity 655L Freezer Capacity 239L Fresh Food Capacity 416L Star Rating 3 Star Dimensions 91.3W x 73.5D x 179H cm Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

The Samsung 419 L 3-Star Convertible 5-in-1 Frost Free Refrigerator is a smart and flexible pick for mid-sized families. It features Bespoke AI and WiFi connectivity, allowing you to track and reduce power usage through AI Energy Mode, saving up to 10% more energy.

The 5-in-1 convertible design adapts to your storage needs with ease. Powered by a Digital Inverter Compressor, it offers quieter operation and long-lasting performance backed by a 20-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 419L Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Warranty 20 Years Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Finish Black Matte Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The Haier 596 L 3-Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P) is a top-tier appliance designed for large families needing flexible storage and efficient cooling. With 100% convertible fridge space, you can switch compartments between fridge and freezer as per your needs. The Expert Inverter Technology ensures quiet performance and energy efficiency, while Deo Fresh and Magic Cooling maintain freshness throughout. Its external digital display allows for precise temperature control, and the sleek Shiny Silver finish adds elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 596L Star Rating 3 Star Convertible 100% Fridge Space Compressor Warranty 10 Years Cooling Range -24°C to 5°C Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

The Samsung 653 L 3-Star Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator brings advanced cooling and intelligent features to your kitchen. Perfect for large families, it offers Convertible 5-in-1 modes, like Extra Fridge and Vacation, for adaptable storage.

With AI-powered SmartThings and built-in WiFi, you can monitor and optimise energy use effortlessly. Thanks to Twin Cooling Plus, your food stays fresh with ideal humidity levels. Its sleek Refined Inox finish adds modern elegance to any space.

Specifications Capacity 653L Star Rating 3 Star Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Smart features AI Energy Mode via SmartThings Compressor Warranty 20 Years Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

The LG 322 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a great fit for medium to large families who want smart cooling with a stylish look. You can easily convert the freezer into extra fridge space when you need it.

The Smart Inverter Compressor helps save energy and keeps things quiet and reliable. With even cooling thanks to Multi Air Flow, fast chilling with Express Freeze, and easy maintenance through Smart Diagnosis, this fridge makes life simpler.

Specifications Capacity 322L (Fridge: 241L, Freezer: 81L) Convertible Yes (Freezer to Fridge) Star Rating 3 Star Technology Smart Inverter Compressor (10-year warranty) Special Features Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Multi Air Flow Click Here to Buy LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Samsung 396 L Bespoke AI Frost-Free Refrigerator is designed to fit your lifestyle with 5-in-1 Convertible modes: Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone. With a roomy 396-litre capacity, it’s perfect for families of 3 to 4.

The AI-powered energy mode helps you save up to 10% on power bills, supported by a 3-star energy rating. Its digital inverter compressor runs quietly and efficiently, backed by a 20-year warranty. Plus, it comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and free installation.

Specifications Capacity 396 L Energy Rating 3 Star Warranty 1 year product, 20 years compressor Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Compressor Type Digital Inverter Click Here to Buy Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

The LG 380 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is ideal for families with 5 or more members, offering ample storage with a 380-litre capacity. It features a smart inverter compressor that ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and durability.

The Convertible technology lets you adjust freezer and fridge space based on your needs, while the Express Freeze function rapidly freezes food and increases ice production. Additional benefits include anti-bacterial gaskets, a deodoriser, smart diagnosis for easy troubleshooting, and a stabiliser-free operation for voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 380 L Energy Rating 3 Star Freezer Capacity 90 L Warranty 1 year product, 10 years compressor Dimensions (WxDxH) 70 x 68 x 172 cm Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The Samsung 350 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL) is a great choice for small to medium families of 3-4 people. It lets you switch between five different modes, like Extra Fridge, Vacation, or Home Alone, so you can customise storage based on what you need.

Thanks to its smart AI Energy Mode, it saves you around 10% on power. The compressor is quiet, reliable, and energy-efficient, with a 20-year warranty to back it up. The best part is that you can get this refrigerator on top summer deals on Amazon right now.

Specifications Capacity 350 L Energy Rating 3 Star Warranty 1 year product, 20 years compressor Dimensions (DxWxH) 73.2 x 63 x 178.5 cm Convertible Modes 5-in-1 (Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, Home Alone) Click Here to Buy Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

The LG 343 L Frost-Free Refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor that saves energy, keeps noise low, and lasts long. With a 3-star energy rating, it helps cut down on power bills. You can easily convert the freezer into extra fridge space when you need it.

It also has handy features like Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis for quick fixes, and a Deodoriser to keep things smelling fresh. The fridge offers practical storage options like tough tempered glass shelves, a spacious 28L vegetable box, pull-out trays, and an anti-bacterial gasket to keep things clean.

Specifications Capacity 343 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Warranty 10 Years Dimensions (WxDxH) 60x71x172 cm Freezer Capacity 81 L Click Here to Buy LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Top summer deals on refrigerators might run out of stock soon! Grab the Haier 325 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Refrigerator today at a 31% discount. Its standout feature is the 14-in-1 Convertible technology, allowing you to customise cooling modes like Veg Mode, Dessert Mode, and Power Saving Mode to suit various needs.

The Triple Inverter Compressor with Dual Fan Motor ensures quiet operation, greater energy savings, and durable performance. The stabiliser-free design and home inverter compatibility add convenience and reliability.

Specifications Capacity 325 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Warranty 10 Years Dimensions (WxDxH) 62.3 x 66.5 x 164 cm Freezer Capacity 85 L Click Here to Buy Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

FAQs on refrigerators What is a frost-free refrigerator? A frost-free fridge automatically prevents ice build-up, so you don’t need to defrost it manually.

What is inverter compressor technology? It adjusts the cooling speed to save energy, reduce noise, and increase the fridge’s lifespan.

What does convertible refrigerator mean? Convertible fridges let you switch freezer space into fridge space or vice versa, based on your storage needs.

Can refrigerators work without a stabiliser? Many modern fridges have built-in stabilisers and can work without an external one, but check your model.

How to reduce electricity bills with a refrigerator? Keep the door closed, set optimal temperature, and avoid overloading the fridge.

