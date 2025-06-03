Top refrigerators on Amazon are now available at a discount of up to 40%: Here’s how to grab them at the lowest price

Amazon’s limited-time refrigerator deals are live, and this is your chance to grab premium cooling appliances at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 40% on leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more, the sale brings some of the best-performing models within easy reach. These top 10 Amazon limited time deals on refrigerators are too good to be true.

From compact fridges ideal for small families to spacious side-by-side options loaded with features, there’s a deal for every need. These refrigerators come with modern designs, smart temperature control, energy efficiency, and fast cooling features that make daily use a breeze.

The offers are only valid for a short time, and stocks are already running low across popular models. Here are the Amazon deals on refrigerators that took us by surprise!

Get the Godrej 223 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator at a massive 41% discount on Amazon deals. This Godrej refrigerator is designed for small families and smart cooling. With a 223L capacity and 6-in-1 convertible freezer, it offers the flexibility to switch freezer modes as per your needs.

It runs on an energy-efficient inverter compressor and has Frost Free technology that saves you from manual defrosting. Stylish in a steel rush finish, it blends function and form effortlessly.

Specifications Capacity 223 litres Freezer Modes 6-in-1 Convertible Star Rating 3 Star Technology Frost Free with Inverter Compressor Special Feature Cool Balance + Nano Shield Technology Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

2. LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Perfect for large families, this LG 655 L side-by-side refrigerator offers spacious storage, smart cooling, and energy efficiency. Its Multi Air Flow system ensures even cooling throughout, while the Express Freeze feature quickly chills food when needed.

The Inverter Compressor saves energy and maintains temperature consistency. Features like Smart Diagnosis and bio-shield gasket add to convenience and hygiene. The best part is you can get it at a 34% discount on Amazon deals today!

Specifications Capacity 655 litres Configuration Side-by-Side Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling System Multi Air Flow Special Features Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

This Whirlpool 184 L single-door fridge features Insulated Capillary Technology for faster cooling and up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. With stabiliser-free operation (95V–300V), auto-connect to home inverter, and large bottle and vegetable storage, it’s built for convenience.

The honeycomb moisture lock, toughened glass shelves, and quick chill zone add to its smart design. A top pick among Amazon deals on refrigerators, this is a budget-friendly yet efficient fridge.

Specifications Capacity 184 litres Energy Rating 2 Star Cooling Tech Insulated Capillary Technology Stabilizer-Free Operation 95V–300V Storage Features Jumbo Bottle Rack, Large Crisper Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SHERRY WINE-Z, Red)

Don’t miss this premium pick among Amazon limited time deals on refrigerators. This AI-enabled Samsung smart refrigerator is a high-end choice for large families. With Convertible 5-in-1 modes, it lets you switch between storage styles as per your needs, like Vacation Mode or Extra Fridge Mode.

Its fingerprint-resistant design, toughened glass shelves, and smart storage layout make it a standout among refrigerator deals on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres Energy Rating 3 Star Convertible Modes 5-in-1 with AI Connectivity Wi-Fi + SmartThings app Compressor Warranty 20 Years Click Here to Buy Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Stylish and compact, this Whirlpool Protton 215 L refrigerator is perfect for medium-sized families. Its 3-door design offers dedicated storage zones, including a 32L Active Fresh Zone to keep fruits and veggies fresh and odour-free.

Powered by Zeolite and Microblock Technology, it keeps bacterial growth at bay by up to 99%. The Deli Zone with a customisable temperature knob is perfect for storing cheese, chocolates, and dairy items.

Specifications Capacity 215 litres Format Triple Door with Frost-Free cooling Technologies Zeolite, Microblock, Moisture Retention Special Zone Deli Zone & Active Fresh Zone Energy Highly efficient, stabiliser-free Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator [FP 223D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) ]

This LG fridge is perfect for families of 3-4 members. It features a smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency and low noise. The Convertible 2-compartment mode and Multi-Air Flow cooling keep your food fresh longer.

With frost-free operation, antibacterial gasket, and smart diagnosis, this refrigerator is designed for modern homes. Don’t miss these Amazon deal on refrigerators and grab it at a 30% discount.

Specifications Capacity 272 L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Shelf Type Tempered Glass Click Here to Buy LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

Get the Samsung 236 L 2 Star Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator at a 25% discount. It features a digital inverter compressor that saves energy and runs quietly. The frost-free technology keeps your food fresh without manual defrosting.

With all-round cooling, deodorizer filter, and easy slide shelves, it offers convenience and freshness. Stabiliser-free operation protects from voltage fluctuations. Don’t miss these Amazon deals on refrigerators.

Specifications Capacity 236 L Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Shelf Type Toughened Glass Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3032GS/HL, Gray Silver)

8. LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator offers a large 343 L capacity with 81 L freezer and 262 L fresh food space. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, quieter operation, and durability backed by a 10-year warranty.

Additional features include express freeze, multi-airflow cooling for even temperature, an anti-bacterial gasket, and smart diagnosis to easily detect issues. It also operates without a stabiliser and comes with a twist ice maker and deodoriser to keep food fresh and odour-free.

Specifications Capacity 343 L (Freezer 81 L, Fridge 262 L) Energy Rating 3 Star Dimensions (WxDxH) 60 x 71 x 172 cm Shelf Type Tempered Glass Click Here to Buy LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Grab the IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator with 206 litres of storage with a compact internal freezer at a 28% discount with Amazon refrigerator deals. The 5 Star energy rating ensures excellent efficiency with an annual consumption of just 128 units, saving on electricity bills.

Powered by IFB’s advanced inverter compressor, it offers fast cooling and retains cold for up to 10 hours during power cuts. The metal-infused ice tray delivers ice cubes in under 60 minutes.

Specifications Capacity 206L Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Type Direct Cool Warranty 4 years machine, 10 years compressor Click Here to Buy IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

Check out this hot Amazon limited time deal on refrigerators! The Samsung 183L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator at a 20% off. This fridge features a digital inverter compressor that saves energy, reduces noise, and lasts long with a 20-year warranty.

It offers fast cooling, stabiliser-free operation, and an antibacterial gasket for hygiene. Enjoy fridge convenience with a deep door guard, toughened glass shelves, and smart inverter connectivity.

Specifications Capacity 183L Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter (20 years warranty) Cooling Type Direct Cool Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

FAQs on refrigerators on Amazon Do refrigerators on Amazon come with warranty? Yes, most refrigerators include a manufacturer warranty, typically 1 year on the product and longer on the compressor.

Can I get EMI options on refrigerators? Yes, Amazon offers No Cost EMI and other EMI plans on many refrigerators with select credit cards.

What does the star rating mean on refrigerators? It indicates energy efficiency; higher stars mean lower power consumption.

Can I find refrigerators with smart inverter technology on Amazon? Yes, many models now include smart inverter compressors for better energy savings and quieter operation.

