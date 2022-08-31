Twitter discovers three big trends that will shape India's future conversations

Thanks to the ever-penetrating reach of the internet, the analysis of its usage gives really cool insights into behaviours and patterns that govern our world. This time microblogging site, Twitter has released a report stating three big trends in India that it believes is about to shape our future conversations.

The report named ‘Twitter Trends 2022’ has analysed billions of tweets over the period of two years to discover ‘three must know’ trends that are here to stay. Naming them as ‘Finance Goes Social,’ ‘Fan Built Worlds,’ and ‘Entrepreneurship Hits Peak Culture,’ Twitter has identified these trends and believes that they have the potential to convert into movements by instigating a cultural shift across business.

Finance Goes Social

The company has reported 185% year over year (YoY) increase in discussions on financial literacy. Increase in peoples’ interests in financial literacy and growth of digital payments in India have contributed to this trend.

For the record, in July 2022 6.28 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions were recorded in the country.

Twitter reported that conversations around investment and trade, along with curiosity surrounding cryptocurrencies have dominated conversations in the Indian landscape. The company also cited popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFT) among celebrities such as A.R. Rahman, adding that it has given rise to emerging conversation around ways to diversify finance.

Fan-Built Worlds

In its report, Twitter has also highlighted the growing influence of fandoms in India. The social networking service said that in 2021, there was a 47% increase in discussions around fandoms in India. It also reported a 55% increase in conversations around Cricket Twitter.

The report emphasised that people have taken these conversations beyond their entertainment value and sought examples like the famous South Korean boyBand BTS’s fandom ‘Army’ or the craze around growing influence of Japanese anime - which have created shared communities which are spreading through India rapidly, giving more power to local voices.

Talking about the emerging topics, Twitter suggested that ‘cosplay,’ ‘Marvel Fans,’ and ‘Kollywood’ are places that will see more growth in the coming time, adding that ‘memes’ are a popular discourse for the cultural commentary among fan groups.

Entrepreneurship Hits Peak Culture

With so many unicorn startups in the country, Twitter also reported that the third emerging trend is sharing experiences surrounding startup culture in India. The site reported a whopping 269% increase in conversations about female entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs are connecting with their audiences through sharing experiences that have also immensely improved the scope for personal branding on social media. Influencer owned brands, monetisation tools, women owned businesses are some of the emerging conversations that will take a big hit in India in the near future.

Twitter concluded the report saying that it believes that these trends are more than trends as they tell what the people are talking about. It added that these trends reveal behaviour and identify patterns that have the potential to shape what is going to be the next big ‘conversation.’

