Up to 40% off on gaming laptops from Asus, HP, Lenovo and other big laptop brands on Amazon Electronic Days

Apr 10, 2025

Grab top deals on entry-level, mid segment and extreme gaming laptops. Get up to 40% off and additional benefits like no cost EMIs, exchange offers and more.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

HP OMEN Gaming, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 16.1-inch(40.9cm), 144Hz, IPS, FHD Gaming Laptop, RGB Backlit KB, B&O(Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.35kg) wd0012TX View Details checkDetails

₹97,900

Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/6GB Graphics/Obsidian Black/2.5kg), AN715-51 View Details checkDetails

Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details checkDetails

₹298,000

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UC-1692IN View Details checkDetails

₹58,447

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022), Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /Win11/1-Zone RGB Backlit KB/90WHr/Gray/2.2 kg), FX507ZC4-HN116W View Details checkDetails

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6, Windows 11, Graphite Black, 2.3KG, FA506NCR-HN054W, 48WHR Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16(2023), Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 165Hz, 16, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Gray, 2.50KG, G614JU-N3200WS, 90WHr Battery, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹115,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F15, Intel Core i7-13620H, 13th Gen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, Mecha Gray, 2.20KG, FX507VV-LP287W Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹101,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16(2023), Intel Core i7-13650HX, 13th Gen, RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD+ 165Hz, 16, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Gray, 2.50KG, G614JU-N3200WS, 90WHr Battery, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹115,990

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS View Details checkDetails

₹95,990

HP OMEN Gaming, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 16.1-inch(40.9cm), 144Hz, IPS, FHD Gaming Laptop, RGB Backlit KB, B&O(Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.35kg) wd0012TX View Details checkDetails

₹97,900

HP OMEN, 13thGen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 16.1-inch(40.9cm) FHD Gaming laptop, RGB Keyboard, 1080p FHD camera (Win11,Office21,Black,2.32kg) wd0880TX View Details checkDetails

₹89,900

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H,NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue,2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Flicker-Free Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1382TX View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

HP Victus Windows 11 Home Gaming Laptop,AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs Ai Powered,6Gb RTX 3050 Gpu,16.1-Inch (40.9 Cm),95W Tgp,Fhd,IPS,144Hz,16Gb Ddr5,1Tb Ssd,RGB Backlit Kb,B&O (Mso,Blue,2.29 Kg),S0089Ax View Details checkDetails

₹78,990

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 4GB RTX 3050 GPU, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) FHD IPS 144Hz, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, 9ms Response time (Win 11, MSO, Silver, 2.37 kg), fb0050AX View Details checkDetails

₹58,056

HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD (Win11, Office21, Mica Silver, 2.29kg), 144Hz, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1333TX View Details checkDetails

₹90,990

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB/100% sRGB/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003VIN View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

Lenovo LOQ, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV00BHIN, 100% sRGB Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB/100% sRGB/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83GS003VIN View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Win 11/ Office 2021/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DX000MIN View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details checkDetails

₹40,980

Acer Nitro 7 9th Gen Core i5 15.6-inch Full HD IPS Thin and Light Gaming Laptop (8GB/1TB SSD/Windows 10/6GB Graphics/Obsidian Black/2.5kg), AN715-51 View Details checkDetails

Acer ALG,Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6) 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

Acer Aspire 7 Gaming 12th Gen Intel Core i5-(12 cores) (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-5G/ Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Charcoal Black, 2.1 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹59,666

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹75,980

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-14700HX Processor, RTX 4050-6GB GDDR6, WUXGA Display, 400 nits, 165Hz Refresh Rate (Win 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD) - PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS with RTX 2050 4 GB Graphics (8 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG View Details checkDetails

₹52,200

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 13th Gen (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14 WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg View Details checkDetails

₹298,000

Dell G15-5525 Gaming Laptop, R7-6800H, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, AMD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6), 15.6 (39.62Cms) FHD WVA AG, 165 Hz 300 nits, Win 11+ MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Phantom Grey View Details checkDetails

₹104,089

Dell {Smartchoice} G15-5530 Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg|Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

Dell Alienware m16 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-13650HX/16GB/512GB/16 (40.64cm) QHD+ 165Hz, 100% sRGB/NVIDIA RTX 4050, 6 GB GDDR6/Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee/Dark Metallic Moon/ View Details checkDetails

₹140,990

Dell Gaming G15 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Backlit RGB KB 4-Zone/Win 11 + MSO21/Dark Shadow/2.65KG View Details checkDetails

₹74,966

Dell Gaming G15-5530 Laptop, Intel 13th Gen i7-13650HX Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3050 6 GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Narrow 120Hz, Orange Backlit KB, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹89,490

Dell Gaming G15-5530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel i5-13450HX/16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB GDDR6)/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits/Win 11+MSO21/Backlit Keyboard 4-Zone RGB/Dark Shadow Gray/2.65kg View Details checkDetails

₹75,490

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹56,900

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UC-1692IN View Details checkDetails

₹58,447

MSI Katana GF66, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.25Kg), 12UCOK-693IN View Details checkDetails

₹61,000

MSI Katana 15, Intel Core i7-13620H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Black/2.25Kg), B13VFK-296IN View Details checkDetails

₹114,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1808IN View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

MSI Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN View Details checkDetails

₹95,161.29

MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050,GDDR6 6GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13VE-1802IN View Details checkDetails

₹76,900

Searching for powerful gaming performance at a great price? The Amazon Electronics Days sale brings exciting offers on the best gaming laptops from top laptop brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. With discounts up to 40%, this is the perfect chance to find the right machine for your playstyle.

Best gaming laptops are now available on discounts up to 40% on Amazon Electronics Days.
Best gaming laptops are now available on discounts up to 40% on Amazon Electronics Days.

These gaming laptop deals feature the latest Intel Core i5, i7, and AMD Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7 processors that ensure smooth gameplay, faster rendering, and immersive visuals. You’ll also find laptops with high-refresh-rate displays, advanced cooling systems, and RGB keyboards that gamers look for.

Besides the discount on the best gaming laptops, you can also benefit from no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and bank discounts. Check out the hottest deals on the best-selling gaming laptops here.

Blockbuster deals on best-selling gaming laptops

Amazon Electronics Days deals on Asus gaming laptops, up to 40% off

ASUS offers some of the best gaming laptops, packed with features that make them a solid choice for gamers of all levels. Known for their powerful hardware, these laptops often come equipped with the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards, delivering smooth performance even in demanding games. Many models feature high refresh rate displays (120Hz to 300Hz), customisable RGB keyboards, and efficient cooling systems like ROG’s intelligent cooling for uninterrupted gameplay. During the Amazon Electronics Days, you can grab exciting deals on ASUS gaming laptops with up to 40% off.

Deals on HP gaming laptops on Amazon Electronics Days, up to 30% off

HP gaming laptops, especially the Victus and Omen series, are known for delivering reliable performance, solid build quality, and smooth gameplay. They feature powerful Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors, along with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards—ideal for modern gaming.

These laptops often come with fast refresh rate displays, upgraded thermals, and customisable RGB keyboards, making them a solid choice for casual and serious gamers alike. During Amazon Electronics Days, you can grab deals on HP gaming laptops with discounts of up to 30% off.

Up to 40% off on Lenevo gaming laptops during Amazon Electronics Days

Lenovo gaming laptops are known for their solid performance, durable build, and gamer-friendly features. Many models come equipped with powerful Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards that deliver smooth frame rates and stunning visuals. They also offer high-refresh-rate displays, advanced cooling systems, and customizable RGB keyboards that appeal to gamers.

During Amazon Electronics Days, you can get up to 40% off on the best Lenovo gaming laptops, making it the perfect time to grab a reliable machine that handles both casual and heavy gaming with ease.

Steal deals on the best gaming laptops on Amazon.
Steal deals on the best gaming laptops on Amazon.

Amazon Electronics Days deals on Acer gaming laptops, up to 60% off

During the Amazon Electronics Days, you can grab Acer gaming laptops at up to 60% off, making it the perfect time to invest in a machine that balances performance and affordability. Acer gaming laptops are known for offering solid performance at competitive prices.

Equipped with powerful Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards, these laptops handle modern games smoothly. Many models also feature high-refresh-rate displays (up to 165Hz), advanced cooling systems, and RGB-backlit keyboards, ideal for gamers who want speed, style and stability.

Up to 30% off on Dell gaming laptops on Amazon Electronics Days

Dell gaming laptops, especially the G-series and Alienware models, are known for their reliable performance, durable build, and premium features. They come equipped with powerful Intel or AMD processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX GPUs, and high-refresh-rate displays, perfect for smooth gameplay and fast rendering.

Dell also focuses on thermal management, so your laptop stays cool even during intense gaming sessions. During Amazon Electronics Days, you can get up to 30% off on Dell gaming laptops, making them a great pick for gamers who want performance and value in one machine.

MSI gaming laptops at up to 40% off during Amazon Electronics Days

MSI offers some of the best gaming laptops, known for their high-performance hardware, sleek design, and gamer-friendly features. They come equipped with powerful Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX or RTX graphics cards, making them ideal for running demanding games smoothly.

Many models also offer high-refresh-rate displays (up to 144Hz or more), advanced cooling systems, customisable RGB keyboards, and immersive audio, giving gamers an edge in competitive play. During Amazon Electronics Days, you can get MSI gaming laptops at up to 40% off, making this the perfect time to grab a powerful machine at a lower price.

Gaming laptops

  • What should I look for in a gaming laptop?

    Look for a powerful CPU (like Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7), a dedicated GPU (NVIDIA GTX or RTX series), at least 8GB RAM, and SSD storage for faster performance.

  • Are gaming laptops good for everyday use?

    Yes, gaming laptops handle everyday tasks easily, including browsing, streaming, and multitasking, thanks to their high-performance hardware.

  • How much RAM is ideal for gaming laptops?

    At least 8GB is recommended, but 16GB is ideal for smoother gameplay, especially for modern or heavy games.

  • Do gaming laptops overheat quickly?

    They can heat up during intense gaming, but most come with advanced cooling systems to manage temperature efficiently.

  • Can I upgrade a gaming laptop later?

    Some models allow upgrades like RAM or storage, but GPU and CPU upgrades are usually not possible due to compact design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

