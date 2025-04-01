Menu Explore
Up to 70% off on gaming headphones from Sony, JBL, and more during Amazon Gaming Fest

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 01, 2025 12:17 PM IST

Good gaming headphones can significantly enhance your gaming experience. Get your brand new gaming headphones at up to 70% off during Amazon Gaming Fest.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic with Dolby Atmos, RGB Led, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable Flexible Padded Ear Cushions(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset with Detachable Voice-Focus Noise Cancelling Mic, Lossless & Low-lag 2.4GHz USB Dongle for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Headphones, Over Ear Audiophile Headphones with E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Open-Back Earcups, Detachable Cable (Black) Without Mic View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EKSA T8 Ps4 Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic with Noise Canceling, Pc with Surround Stereo Sound, Led Light for Ps4, Pc, Laptop (RED) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), LED Lights, Deep Bass, Voice Assistant Support (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

truke Newly Launched BTG 500 Over The Ear Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers, 10H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode (50ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, TF Card with Volume Control, BT 5.4(Metal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nitho Janus Gaming Headset with Microphone, Over-Ear Stereo Headphones for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, 40 mm Drivers - Camo View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Thunder Pro Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Enc, Bluetooth, Call Function, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Deep Bass, Up to 60H Backup (Olive Green) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ant Esports H525 Pro RGB Gaming Headset Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 2 * 3.5MM Jack + USB for RGB Light |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile_White View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

truke Newly Launched BTG Thunder Over the Ear Gaming Headphone with 70H of Playtime, 40mm Titanium Drivers, Dual Pairing Headset, Gaming Mode (40ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, Detachable Mic, BT 5.4-Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation (Red) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Iris Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Head Tracking Function, Spatial Audio,20 HRS Playtime, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, Hearables App(Android & iOS Compatible)(Primia Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over_Ear Wired Headphones Headset with Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40Mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AULA S505 USB Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC | RGB Rainbow Backlit, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, 50mm Driver, Soft Memory Earmuffs | Wired Laptop Desktop Computer Headset (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset-Over Ear Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Detachable Headset Compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CrossBeats Hawk Gaming TWS in-Ear Buds - New Launch 100hr Playtime, Bluetooth 5.4, 10ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, RGB Lights, 6 AI ENC Mics, Dual EQ Modes, Type-C Dongle - Perfect for Gaming View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 X - Analog Wired Gaming on Ear Headset - Quartz Edition -RZ04-03240800-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,095

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹4,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EKSA E900Pro Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One View Details checkDetails

₹3,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Blue Voice DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50Mm Pro-G Drivers, 2.0 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, Pc/Ps/Xbox/Vr/Nintendo Switch - (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Gaming with Suspension Headband, Lightsync RGB, Blue Vo!Ce Mic Technology and Pro-G Audio Drivers-White View Details checkDetails

₹12,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition: 50MM Titanium Drivers - HyperClear Super Wideband Mic - Noise-isolating Earcups - 70 Hour Battery Life - Black - RZ04-04530100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony INZONE H9, WH-G900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, 32 Hours Battery Life, flip to Mute mic, Mobile, Laptop, PS5 & PC Compatible (White) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Over Ear Gaming Headset with Mic, ANC, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, 43H Playtime, Low Latency, Dual Surround Sound, Boom Mic, 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle, Discord-certified Dial (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
A good gaming headset enhances your experience with immersive sound, clear communication, and all-day comfort, something regular headphones can’t match. With high-quality audio, you can hear enemy footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues with precision, giving you a competitive edge in every game.

Amazon Gaming Fest: Make gaming sessions more immersive with the best gaming headphones.
Amazon Gaming Fest: Make gaming sessions more immersive with the best gaming headphones.

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade! Amazon Gaming Fest is live, offering huge discounts, up to 70% off on gaming headphones from top brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, boAt, and more. These headsets come with noise-cancelling mics for crystal-clear communication and noise isolation to block distractions. Many also feature low latency for real-time audio sync and virtual 7.1 surround sound for enhanced spatial awareness.

Check out the best deals below to add the perfect pair of headphones to your gaming setup today.

Best deals on gaming headphones during the Amazon Gaming Fest

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% off on headphones under 1000 | Amazon Gaming Fest

Gaming headphones under 1000 offer decent sound quality, in-line microphones, passive noise isolation, and comfortable ear cushions for everyday use. While they may lack premium features like surround sound or active noise cancellation, they are great for casual gamers, students, and budget-conscious buyers looking for affordable audio solutions.

You can use them for gaming, online classes, or music, these headphones provide solid performance at a low price. Wish to grab a pair of affordable gaming headphones today? Amazon Gaming Fest is offering some of the best deals on gaming headphones under 1000! Check out the deals below to shop now.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab headphones under 2000 at up to 70% discount | Amazon Gaming Fest

For better sound quality, noise isolation, built-in mics, and enhanced comfort for gaming, music, and calls you will be required to up your budget to up to 2000. Many models within this range come with deep bass, adjustable headbands, and in-line controls, making them a great choice for casual gamers, students, and office users.

While they may not have advanced features like wireless connectivity or surround sound, they deliver solid performance on a budget. Grab headphones under 2000 at up to 70% discount during Amazon Gaming Fest and upgrade your audio experience without overspending.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 50% off on gaming headphones under 3000

Gaming headphones under 3000 offer rich audio, noise-cancelling mics, deep bass, and ergonomic designs for an immersive experience. Many models feature virtual surround sound, low latency, and comfortable ear cushions, making them ideal for casual and entry-level gamers.

If you're fond of playing FPS, RPG, or multiplayer games, these headphones provide clear communication and enhanced in-game awareness. Now, with Amazon Gaming Fest, you can grab them at up to 50% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Don’t miss out on top brands at unbeatable prices.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 60% off on gaming headphones under 4000

Did you know that a good gaming headset can boost your reaction time by enhancing in-game sound cues? Whether it's footsteps in an FPS or immersive background music in an RPG, the right headset makes all the difference. Now, during Amazon Gaming Fest, you can grab gaming headphones under 4000 at up to 60% off!

Enjoy powerful bass, noise-cancelling mics, surround sound, and low latency for an immersive experience. Perfect for serious gamers looking for premium features on a budget. Upgrade your gaming setup today and dominate every match!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 50% off on premium gaming headphones under 10,000 and above

Premium gaming headphones priced at 10,000 and above offer high-fidelity audio, advanced noise cancellation, and superior build quality for an unmatched gaming experience. These headsets come with 7.1 surround sound, ultra-low latency, high-resolution drivers, and spatial audio for pinpoint accuracy in games.

Many models also feature wireless connectivity, long battery life, customizable RGB lighting, and memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort. With Amazon Gaming Fest offering up to 50% off, this is the perfect time to invest in high-end gaming gear. Upgrade now and enjoy pro-level gaming with cutting-edge sound technology.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Gaming headphones

  • What should I look for in a gaming headset?

    Look for good sound quality, noise isolation, a comfortable fit, a noise-cancelling mic, and low latency for an immersive gaming experience.

  • Are wired or wireless gaming headphones better?

    Wired headsets offer zero latency, while wireless ones provide freedom of movement. Choose based on your preference and gaming style.

  • Do gaming headphones work for music and movies?

    Yes, many gaming headsets offer deep bass and surround sound, making them great for music, movies, and streaming.

  • What is 7.1 surround sound in gaming headphones?

    It’s a virtual audio feature that provides positional accuracy, helping you hear footsteps, gunfire, and in-game cues more precisely.

  • Can I use gaming headphones on consoles like PS5 and Xbox?

    Yes, most gaming headsets are compatible with consoles, but check for wireless or wired support before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

