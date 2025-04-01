Up to 70% off on gaming headphones from Sony, JBL, and more during Amazon Gaming Fest

A good gaming headset enhances your experience with immersive sound, clear communication, and all-day comfort, something regular headphones can’t match. With high-quality audio, you can hear enemy footsteps, gunfire, and environmental cues with precision, giving you a competitive edge in every game. Amazon Gaming Fest: Make gaming sessions more immersive with the best gaming headphones.

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade! Amazon Gaming Fest is live, offering huge discounts, up to 70% off on gaming headphones from top brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, boAt, and more. These headsets come with noise-cancelling mics for crystal-clear communication and noise isolation to block distractions. Many also feature low latency for real-time audio sync and virtual 7.1 surround sound for enhanced spatial awareness.

Check out the best deals below to add the perfect pair of headphones to your gaming setup today.

Best deals on gaming headphones during the Amazon Gaming Fest

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% off on headphones under ₹ 1000 | Amazon Gaming Fest

Gaming headphones under ₹1000 offer decent sound quality, in-line microphones, passive noise isolation, and comfortable ear cushions for everyday use. While they may lack premium features like surround sound or active noise cancellation, they are great for casual gamers, students, and budget-conscious buyers looking for affordable audio solutions.

You can use them for gaming, online classes, or music, these headphones provide solid performance at a low price. Wish to grab a pair of affordable gaming headphones today? Amazon Gaming Fest is offering some of the best deals on gaming headphones under ₹1000! Check out the deals below to shop now.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Grab headphones under ₹ 2000 at up to 70% discount | Amazon Gaming Fest

For better sound quality, noise isolation, built-in mics, and enhanced comfort for gaming, music, and calls you will be required to up your budget to up to 2000. Many models within this range come with deep bass, adjustable headbands, and in-line controls, making them a great choice for casual gamers, students, and office users.

While they may not have advanced features like wireless connectivity or surround sound, they deliver solid performance on a budget. Grab headphones under ₹2000 at up to 70% discount during Amazon Gaming Fest and upgrade your audio experience without overspending.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 50% off on gaming headphones under ₹ 3000

Gaming headphones under ₹3000 offer rich audio, noise-cancelling mics, deep bass, and ergonomic designs for an immersive experience. Many models feature virtual surround sound, low latency, and comfortable ear cushions, making them ideal for casual and entry-level gamers.

If you're fond of playing FPS, RPG, or multiplayer games, these headphones provide clear communication and enhanced in-game awareness. Now, with Amazon Gaming Fest, you can grab them at up to 50% off, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup. Don’t miss out on top brands at unbeatable prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 60% off on gaming headphones under ₹ 4000

Did you know that a good gaming headset can boost your reaction time by enhancing in-game sound cues? Whether it's footsteps in an FPS or immersive background music in an RPG, the right headset makes all the difference. Now, during Amazon Gaming Fest, you can grab gaming headphones under ₹4000 at up to 60% off!

Enjoy powerful bass, noise-cancelling mics, surround sound, and low latency for an immersive experience. Perfect for serious gamers looking for premium features on a budget. Upgrade your gaming setup today and dominate every match!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Gaming Fest | Up to 50% off on premium gaming headphones under ₹ 10,000 and above

Premium gaming headphones priced at ₹10,000 and above offer high-fidelity audio, advanced noise cancellation, and superior build quality for an unmatched gaming experience. These headsets come with 7.1 surround sound, ultra-low latency, high-resolution drivers, and spatial audio for pinpoint accuracy in games.

Many models also feature wireless connectivity, long battery life, customizable RGB lighting, and memory foam ear cushions for extended comfort. With Amazon Gaming Fest offering up to 50% off, this is the perfect time to invest in high-end gaming gear. Upgrade now and enjoy pro-level gaming with cutting-edge sound technology.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best gaming headphones for ultimate experience: Immerse yourself in superior sound and performance, top 9 options

Best JBL wireless headphones you can buy today: Top 8 picks for superior sound, comfort and seamless connectivity

Best Bluetooth headphones in 2025: Top picks for uninterrupted music

Amazon Gaming Fest is LIVE! Up to 77% off on gaming laptops, gaming monitors, headphones, keyboards from leading brands

Best gaming laptops in India in 2025: Top 10 picks with high-end GPUs, fast refresh rates and superior performance

Become a pro gamer with these high refresh rate gaming monitors: Top 10 options from LG, Acer, BenQ and more

Gaming headphones What should I look for in a gaming headset? Look for good sound quality, noise isolation, a comfortable fit, a noise-cancelling mic, and low latency for an immersive gaming experience.

Are wired or wireless gaming headphones better? Wired headsets offer zero latency, while wireless ones provide freedom of movement. Choose based on your preference and gaming style.

Do gaming headphones work for music and movies? Yes, many gaming headsets offer deep bass and surround sound, making them great for music, movies, and streaming.

What is 7.1 surround sound in gaming headphones? It’s a virtual audio feature that provides positional accuracy, helping you hear footsteps, gunfire, and in-game cues more precisely.

Can I use gaming headphones on consoles like PS5 and Xbox? Yes, most gaming headsets are compatible with consoles, but check for wireless or wired support before buying.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.