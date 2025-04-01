Up to 70% off on gaming headphones from Sony, JBL, and more during Amazon Gaming Fest
Apr 01, 2025 12:17 PM IST
Good gaming headphones can significantly enhance your gaming experience. Get your brand new gaming headphones at up to 70% off during Amazon Gaming Fest.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Blitz USB Gaming Wired On Ear Headphones with Mic with Dolby Atmos, RGB Led, Windows Software, Simulated 7.1 Surround Sound, 2.4 Meter Braided Cable Flexible Padded Ear Cushions(Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset with Detachable Voice-Focus Noise Cancelling Mic, Lossless & Low-lag 2.4GHz USB Dongle for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching (Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Wired Headphones, Over Ear Audiophile Headphones with E.A.R. Technology for Wide Sound Field, Open-Back Earcups, Detachable Cable (Black) Without Mic View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
EKSA T8 Ps4 Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic with Noise Canceling, Pc with Surround Stereo Sound, Led Light for Ps4, Pc, Laptop (RED) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), LED Lights, Deep Bass, Voice Assistant Support (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
truke Newly Launched BTG 500 Over The Ear Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers, 10H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode (50ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, TF Card with Volume Control, BT 5.4(Metal Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black, Blue) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Nitho Janus Gaming Headset with Microphone, Over-Ear Stereo Headphones for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, 40 mm Drivers - Camo View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Thunder Pro Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Enc, Bluetooth, Call Function, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Deep Bass, Up to 60H Backup (Olive Green) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Ant Esports H525 Pro RGB Gaming Headset Gaming Over Ear Wired Headphones with Mic| 2 * 3.5MM Jack + USB for RGB Light |50 MM Drivers | Compatible with PC/ PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo/Mobile_White View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
HAMMER Blaze Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 50mm Drivers, Full RGB Lights, Gaming Headset with Adjustable Bands, Breathable earcushion, 1.5Mtr Wire with USB (Cyan) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Havoc Premium Gaming Over Ear Headphone with Dolby Atmos Subscription, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Extra Soft Ear Cushion, Suspension Headband,Braided Cable (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
truke Newly Launched BTG Thunder Over the Ear Gaming Headphone with 70H of Playtime, 40mm Titanium Drivers, Dual Pairing Headset, Gaming Mode (40ms Latency) with RGB LEDs, Detachable Mic, BT 5.4-Black View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation (Red) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 w/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60hrs Playback, ENx Tech, BT v5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Iris Black) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Eutopia Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Head Tracking Function, Spatial Audio,20 HRS Playtime, ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, Hearables App(Android & iOS Compatible)(Primia Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over_Ear Wired Headphones Headset with Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40Mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue View Details
|
₹2,398
|
|
|
AULA S505 USB Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC | RGB Rainbow Backlit, Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, 50mm Driver, Soft Memory Earmuffs | Wired Laptop Desktop Computer Headset (Pink) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset-Over Ear Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Detachable Headset Compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop (Red) View Details
|
₹2,590
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X - White | Multi-Platform Wired Esports On Ear Headset - RZ04-03240700-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,195
|
|
|
Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - Black View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
CrossBeats Hawk Gaming TWS in-Ear Buds - New Launch 100hr Playtime, Bluetooth 5.4, 10ms Low Latency, 360° Spatial Audio, RGB Lights, 6 AI ENC Mics, Dual EQ Modes, Type-C Dongle - Perfect for Gaming View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X - Analog Wired Gaming on Ear Headset - Quartz Edition -RZ04-03240800-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,095
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
|
₹4,390
|
|
|
EKSA E900Pro Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Cancelling with Mic & Led, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One View Details
|
₹3,490
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Sony INZONE H3, MDR-G300 Wired Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, USB Wired Over-Ear Professional + USB Connector, flip to Mute mic, App Support & PC Compatible (White) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Blue View Details
|
₹2,398
|
|
|
Logitech G Pro X Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Blue Voice DTS Headphone:X 2.0, 50Mm Pro-G Drivers, 2.0 Surround Sound for Esports Gaming, Pc/Ps/Xbox/Vr/Nintendo Switch - (Black) View Details
|
₹11,799
|
|
|
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Gaming with Suspension Headband, Lightsync RGB, Blue Vo!Ce Mic Technology and Pro-G Audio Drivers-White View Details
|
₹12,995
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset 2023 Edition: 50MM Titanium Drivers - HyperClear Super Wideband Mic - Noise-isolating Earcups - 70 Hour Battery Life - Black - RZ04-04530100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Sony INZONE H9, WH-G900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, 32 Hours Battery Life, flip to Mute mic, Mobile, Laptop, PS5 & PC Compatible (White) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Over Ear Gaming Headset with Mic, ANC, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, 43H Playtime, Low Latency, Dual Surround Sound, Boom Mic, 2.4GHz Wireless Dongle, Discord-certified Dial (Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
