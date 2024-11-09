Up to 80% off on car and bike accessories on Amazon: Dash cams, tyre inflators, vacuum cleaners, and more at best deals

Imagine hitting the open road with all the right accessories that make your ride smoother, safer, and more enjoyable. For cars, there's a world of gadgets: sleek dash cams to capture your journey, smartphone mounts for hands-free navigation, and compact jump starters that ensure you're never stranded. Picture ambient LED lights casting a glow in your car's cabin, or a portable vacuum keeping your seats spotless. For bike enthusiasts, the gear gets just as exciting! From GPS trackers to help find your way (and locate your bike if lost) to handlebar phone mounts, compact tire inflators, and even smart helmets with built-in speakers. And if safety is on your mind, there are reflective decals, bike-mounted cameras, and anti-theft locks to keep everything secure. Up to 80% off on car and bike accessories on Amazon(Pexels)

So, just to keep your travelling fun and safe, here are the wide range of car and bike accessories for you:

Dash cam:

A dash cam is your silent companion on the road, capturing every moment of your journey, from scenic drives to crucial evidence in case of incidents. Mounted on your windscreen, it records high-definition video of the road ahead, giving you peace of mind and protection against unexpected events. Many models include night vision, loop recording, and motion detection to keep an eye on your vehicle even when you’re parked. With features like GPS tracking and voice control, a dash cam is more than just a camera; it’s a powerful tool to ensure your safety and accountability on every drive.



Tyre inflator:

A portable tyre inflator is your quick solution for under-inflated tires, saving you time and ensuring safer driving. Small and easy to store, it’s designed for on-the-go convenience, especially useful during long trips or commutes. Simply connect it to your car’s power socket, set your desired pressure, and let it pump up the air automatically. Many models include LED displays and auto-shut-off features to prevent over-inflation. Besides tyres, some inflators can be used for bikes, sports equipment, and inflatable toys, making it a versatile addition to any vehicle and a must-have for emergencies.

Handheld vacuum cleaner:

A handheld vacuum cleaner is a game-changer for keeping your car’s interior spotless. Lightweight and cordless, it reaches tight corners and crevices with ease, making it perfect for cleaning crumbs, dust, and pet hair from seats and floors. Most models come with a range of attachments, such as brushes and narrow nozzles, designed to handle every surface in your car. Easy to charge and empty, a handheld vacuum cleaner allows for quick clean-ups on the go, keeping your car looking fresh and hygienic without the hassle of cords or bulky equipment.

Pressure washer:

A pressure washer is the ultimate cleaning tool to keep your car sparkling clean. With a powerful jet of water, it removes dirt, mud, and grime from your vehicle’s exterior, including hard-to-reach areas like wheel wells and undercarriages. Pressure washers offer adjustable settings, allowing you to switch between gentle rinses for windows and mirrors to intense power for stubborn stains. Compact and easy to use, many models also have detergent tanks for deeper cleaning. It’s a fast, efficient way to maintain your car’s shine, turning a chore into a satisfying, hassle-free experience.

Portable car charger:

A portable car charger ensures that you’re never left stranded with a dead battery, no matter where you are. Compact and easy to store, this device can jump-start your car without needing another vehicle, offering peace of mind during long road trips or cold winter mornings. Many models also double as power banks for charging phones, tablets, and other devices, adding to its versatility. Simply connect the clamps, start the engine, and you’re good to go. With added safety features like overcharge protection, a portable car charger is a reliable travel companion for any driver.

Saddlebags:

Saddlebags offer a convenient, stylish solution for extra storage on your motorcycle or bike, letting you carry essentials without a bulky backpack. Designed for durability, they’re typically water-resistant and weatherproof, protecting your belongings on every journey. With adjustable straps, saddlebags can be easily attached to the sides of your bike, giving you quick access to tools, personal items, or even snacks for long rides. Available in various sizes and styles, from leather to rugged nylon, saddlebags are perfect for commuters, weekend adventurers, and touring bikers who want to travel light but prepared.

Car organizer:

A car organizer is a must-have for keeping your vehicle clutter-free and efficient. With compartments and pockets designed for everything from water bottles to electronics, it keeps items neatly arranged and easy to find. Many car organizers can be hung from the back of seats or placed in the trunk, providing ample storage without taking up passenger space. Some models even have insulated pockets for food and drinks, making road trips more convenient. Whether you’re a busy parent, a commuter, or a traveller, a car organizer ensures a tidy, comfortable ride with everything within reach.

Helmets:

A helmet is essential safety gear for every motorcyclist, combining protection with style. Designed to shield your head from impact, it comes with features like visor protection against sun and wind, and ventilation systems for a comfortable ride. Modern helmets offer added features such as Bluetooth for hands-free calls and GPS, making rides safer and more enjoyable. Available in various styles and colours, they allow you to express your personality while staying protected. From full-face to half-shell designs, helmets are indispensable for safety-conscious riders who prioritize both protection and performance on the road.

Mobile holders:

Mobile holders offer a hands-free way to use your phone for navigation, music, and calls while driving, enhancing both safety and convenience. Mounted on the dashboard or air vents, these holders keep your phone at eye level, reducing distractions while keeping you connected. Many models offer 360-degree rotation and adjustable grips, accommodating various phone sizes securely. With magnetic options and wireless charging capabilities, mobile holders are becoming more versatile and user-friendly. They’re perfect for drivers who rely on GPS or need quick access to their phones, helping make every trip smoother and safer.

Car seat covers:

Car seat covers protect your seats from wear and tear, while adding a touch of style to your car’s interior. Available in a variety of materials, from leather to breathable fabric, seat covers cater to different preferences and climates. They’re easy to install, and some are even designed to be water-resistant, perfect for families or pet owners who want extra protection. With an array of colours and designs, car seat covers allow you to personalize your vehicle while keeping it clean and comfortable. Ideal for enhancing both durability and aesthetics, they’re a practical upgrade for any car.

FAQ for car and bike accessories: What types of accessories are available for cars and bikes? A: Accessories range from functional (such as seat covers, helmets, and bike racks) to aesthetic (like decals and paint protection). Some examples include floor mats, phone mounts, GPS systems, and lighting for cars, and mirrors, saddlebags, and protective guards for bikes.

Are car and bike accessories universal? A: Not all accessories are universal. Some are specifically designed for certain models or brands, while others are adaptable to a variety of vehicles. Be sure to check compatibility with your vehicle before purchasing.

Can I install car/bike accessories myself, or do I need a professional? A: Some accessories, like phone mounts and seat covers, are easy to install on your own. However, others, such as electrical components, may require professional installation to avoid damaging the vehicle or voiding the warranty.

How should I care for my car floor mats and seat covers? A: Floor mats and seat covers should be regularly vacuumed or wiped down to prevent dirt build-up. Fabric materials may be machine washable, while leather or synthetic materials usually require special cleaners. Refer to the care instructions provided by the manufacturer.

What are the most popular accessories for cars? A: Popular car accessories include GPS navigation systems, dash cams, seat covers, sunshades, phone mounts, and LED lighting kits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.