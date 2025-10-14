Upgrade your viewing experience this Diwali with the latest 4K TVs at up to 65% off
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 02:11 pm IST
Celebrate Diwali in style! Grab the latest 4K TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and more at up to 65% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹36,990
Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black) View Details
₹31,990
Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details
₹18,999
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details
₹19,999
Philips 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94 View Details
₹21,499
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details
₹25,490
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
₹28,990
VW 127 cm (50 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW50GQ1 View Details
₹21,499
Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black) View Details
₹31,990
Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25M2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹60,200
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5K View Details
₹25,990
acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details
₹26,999
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹67,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details
₹29,999
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
₹37,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details
₹39,490
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black) View Details
₹33,999
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details
₹29,499
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹87,990
Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD View Details
₹40,999
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details
₹57,099
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black) View Details
₹45,990
ONIDA 165 cm (65 inch) nexg Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 65UIG (Black) View Details
₹41,999
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹77,990
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details
₹57,990
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹107,990
Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details
₹59,999
Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75E7Q (Black) View Details
₹67,299
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
₹77,990
Xiaomi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey View Details
₹71,990
Acerpure 190 cms (75 inch) Advance G Series Smart QLED Google OS TV AP75QG96MGS5 View Details
₹56,999
TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85T8C View Details
₹124,990
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details
₹247,490
