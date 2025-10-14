Search
Tue, Oct 14, 2025
Upgrade your viewing experience this Diwali with the latest 4K TVs at up to 65% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 02:11 pm IST

Celebrate Diwali in style! Grab the latest 4K TVs from top brands like Sony, LG, Samsung and more at up to 65% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Philips 109 cm (43 inches) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43PQT8100/94 View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

VW 127 cm (50 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW50GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

Panasonic 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-50PX660DX (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25M2-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹60,200

TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5K View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

acer 139 cm (55 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR55UDGGR2851AD View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L55MA-AIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹33,999

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black)-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD View Details checkDetails

₹40,999

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹57,099

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6C (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

ONIDA 165 cm (65 inch) nexg Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 65UIG (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹57,990

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹107,990

Philips 190 cm (75 inch) 8100 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75PQT8100/94 View Details checkDetails

₹59,999

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 75E7Q (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹67,299

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Xiaomi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

Acerpure 190 cms (75 inch) Advance G Series Smart QLED Google OS TV AP75QG96MGS5 View Details checkDetails

₹56,999

TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 85T8C View Details checkDetails

₹124,990

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Utra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-85S30 (Black)-3 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹247,490

This Diwali, bring the magic of cinema straight into your living room with the latest 4K TVs available at up to 65% off on Amazon! Enjoy lifelike picture quality, vibrant colours, and crystal-clear details that make every movie, show, or sports match feel larger than life. From smart features and voice control to immersive sound and stylish designs, these 4K TVs redefine your entertainment experience.

Best 4K TV deals are live on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.
Best 4K TV deals are live on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Leading brands are offering massive festive discounts, giving you the perfect chance to bring home a television that combines innovation and elegance. Enjoy seamless streaming, faster performance, and superior visuals that make your viewing moments truly special.

Don’t miss out on this festive deal! Bring home your favourite 4K TV and enjoy cinematic brilliance every day with Amazon’s Diwali Sale!

43 inch 4K TV deals with up to 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Enjoy stunning visuals and crystal-clear picture quality with 43-inch 4K TVs now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! Perfect for compact spaces, these TVs deliver rich colours, sharp details, and smart connectivity features for endless entertainment. Stream your favourite shows, movies, and sports in ultra-high definition and experience smooth performance every time. Grab exciting festive offers from top brands and bring home a perfect mix of style, technology, and superior viewing this season.

50 inch 4K TV deals, up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Experience cinema-like visuals at home with stunning 50-inch 4K TVs available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Diwali Sale! Enjoy lifelike clarity, vibrant colours, and smooth motion for movies, shows, and sports. These TVs come with smart connectivity, voice control, and sleek designs that add elegance to your living space.

Perfect for family entertainment, they deliver powerful performance and immersive sound. Don’t miss the festive offers from top brands—bring home a 50-inch 4K TV and enjoy unmatched picture quality this Diwali!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale deals on 55 inch 4K TVs

Upgrade your home entertainment this festive season with 55-inch 4K TVs at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Enjoy ultra-clear visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth motion that make movies, shows, and sports feel incredibly real. These smart TVs come with features like voice control, streaming apps, and stylish designs to fit any living space.

With exciting discounts from top brands, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home a large 4K TV for immersive viewing and premium entertainment this festival.

65 inch 4K TV deals on Amazon Sale

Bring the ultimate cinematic experience home with 65-inch 4K TVs at incredible prices on Amazon Sale! Enjoy ultra-sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth motion for movies, shows, and sports. These large-screen TVs come with smart features, streaming apps, and sleek designs that fit any living room.

Perfect for family entertainment, they deliver immersive viewing and powerful performance. Grab festive discounts from top brands and transform your home into a premium entertainment hub with a 65-inch 4K TV during this Amazon Sale.

75 inch 4K TVs and above at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale

Experience larger-than-life entertainment with 75-inch 4K TVs and above, now available at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale! Enjoy stunning clarity, vibrant colours, and smooth visuals that make movies, shows, and sports feel immersive. These massive screens come with smart features, streaming apps, and sleek designs to elevate your living space.

Perfect for home theatres and big family gatherings, they deliver powerful performance and cinematic viewing. Don’t miss festive discounts from top brands, bring home a 75-inch or larger 4K TV and enjoy an unmatched entertainment experience.

  • Do I need special content for a 4K TV?

    Yes, to enjoy full 4K quality, watch shows or movies available in 4K on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, or YouTube.

  • Is a 4K TV good for gaming?

    Absolutely! 4K TVs with low input lag and high refresh rates provide smoother and more immersive gaming experiences.

  • What screen size is best for 4K TVs?

    Sizes between 43 and 65 inches are popular choices, offering the right balance of detail and viewing comfort.

  • Do 4K TVs support voice assistants?

    Most smart 4K TVs come with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, or other voice controls for easy access.

  • Are 4K TVs energy-efficient?

    Yes, many modern 4K TVs are designed to be energy-efficient without compromising on picture quality.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

