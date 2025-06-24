Vivo T4 Lite 5G with 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera launched in India, price starts at 9,999

Vivo has expanded its budget-friendly T-series portfolio with the launch of a new device, the T4 Lite 5G, in India. The company has introduced this model as part of its effort to make 5G-enabled smartphones more accessible to a wider user base at an affordable price range. The new model enters the market alongside the Vivo T4 Ultra 5G, T4 5G, and T4x 5G. Let’s take a closer look at what this new mobile phone has to offer. Vivo T4 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.(Vivo)

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G comes with three memory configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999. The mid-tier version offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs. 10,999. The highest variant features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs Rs. 12,999. Customers can purchase the phone starting July 2 through Flipkart, Vivo’s official online store, and select offline outlets. The device is available in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold colour options.

Also read: Vivo V50e review in 10 points: What’s good and what’s not

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Key Specifications and Features

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The screen carries TÜV Rheinland certification to help reduce blue light exposure. In terms of optics, the device sports a 50MP primary camera supported by a 2MP secondary sensor on the rear. It also has a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the camera includes AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase to give users a better way to use the camera.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built on a 6nm process. It supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and provides either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. Furthermore, the mobile phone runs FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

On the other hand, the Vivo T4 Lite 5G houses a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. For durability, the phone meets IP64 standards for dust and splash resistance, SGS 5-Star Anti-Fall certification, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, claims the company. It also includes additional features like a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo T4 Lite weighs 202 grams and has a thickness of 8.19mm.