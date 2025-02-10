Vivo V50 India launch date revealed: Camera and AI features teased ahead of launch

The month of February is packed with major smartphone launches, from budget to flagships we may see some of the newest innovations of 2025. One of the most talked about smartphones is the upcoming Vivo V50 which is expected to set new standards for photography in the mid-range smartphone market. Vivo recently revealed that the Vivo V50 will be launched on February 17, 2025. Now, the company is teasing the smartphone’s specifications and features to build hype surrounding the smartphone. While, there is no doubt that Vivo’s V series smartphone is known as one of the best camera phones, however, this year the company is providing some new upgrades that may entice buyers to upgrade. Vivo V50 launching in 7 days, know about its upgraded camera features.(Vivo)

Also read: Vivo V50 confirmed to launch in India; Official design and features revealed

Vivo V50 launch: Confirmed camera features

The Vivo India website has revealed several specifications and features of the upcoming Vivo V50. This year, Vivo has showcased more focus on the smartphone’s design, camera, and AI features which may provide a significant upgrade in terms of user experience in the mid-range smartphone segment. Vivo highlighted that the V50 will come with “Refined master-level imaging.” The smartphone consists of a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera and a 50MP wide-angle ultrawide camera. The smartphone will also provide features such as ZEISS Portrait and ZEISS Bokeh with different styles such as Landscape, street photography, and others. The smartphone also features a 50 MP ZEISS selfie camera.

Also read: Vivo V50, iQOO Neo 10R, and more: February's most anticipated smartphone launches

Vivo also includes features which are customised for weddings such as Color-Adaptive Border and Wedding Portrait Studio. The Vivo V50 also features an Aura light to enhance night portraits and AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0.

Vivo V50 AI features

The Vivo V50 is coming with several AI-powered features to simplify tasks. Vivo revealed the smartphone will provide features such as Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation and Google Gemini for easy access to the AI chatbot. This is a major step for Vivo to integrate powerful AI features into its mid-range series smartphone as most of these features have been seen on flagship smartphone models.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro Mini finally headed to India soon, two variants expected: Report

Vivo has also confirmed that the V50 will come with long durability claims with Diamond Shield glass protection and it has also received IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Now, to know about other specifications such as display size, battery life, processor, and others, we may have to wait till February 17.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!