Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Know what upgrades are expected to come on April 10

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Vivo is gradually launching new generation V series models with upgraded specifications and features. Recently, the company announced the Vivo V50 with some new camera upgrades. Now, it is all to launch the V50e model in India on April 10. As Vivo has started teasing the smartphone, it has already revealed the design and camera features, creating excitement among buyers. But, is the new smartphone worth the upgrade over last year’s Vivo V40e model? We have curated all the confirmed features and expected specifications to compare Vivo V50e with V40e, allowing buyers to know about the upcoming upgrades. Here’s a detailed comparison between Vivo V50e and Vivo V40e to know about upgrades ahead of launch.(Vivo)

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Design and display

The Vivo V50e and V40e come with a similar design, with a pill-shaped camera module housing two camera sensors and an LED ring light. However, with the Vivo V50e, the company has provided a slightly bigger ring light for improved night photography. Both models have a plastic build with quad-curved display and rounded edges. However, the V40e comes with an IP64 rating, and the V50e will likely offer an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For display, the V40e features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the V50e could feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution.

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Performance and battery

The Vivo V40e is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and the V50e will likely support a similar processor with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. In terms of battery life, the Vivo V40e sports a 5500mAh battery, and the upcoming V50e will likely be backed by a 5600mAh battery that may support a 90W fast charging support.

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Camera

The Vivo V40e features a dual camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 Sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the V50e will come with a similar 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. However, it will offer three focal lengths for portrait photography: 1x, 1.5x, and 2x. On the front, Vivo V50e could retain the 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo V50e vs Vivo V40e: Price

In terms of pricing, the Vivo V50e could retain a similar pricing as the V40e, which was launched at Rs.28999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.