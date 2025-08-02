Vivo V60 5G launch date in India confirmed: Check specs, features, and price

Vivo is launching a new generation of V series models, the Vivo V60 5G, in the coming days. The brand has been teasing the launch for a few days, and now it has finally confirmed the Vivo V60 5 G's launch date in India, which is scheduled for August 12, 2025. Alongside the launch, it also confirms the camera features of the smartphones, flaunting new additions and upgrades. Therefore, if you are looking for a camera-centric smartphone, you may want to wait for the official Vivo V60 launch. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what Vivo is launching with the upcoming med-ranger. Vivo V60 5G is now confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.(Vivo)

Vivo V60 5G India launch date

The Vivo V60 5G will officially make its debut on August 12, at 12 PM in India. The company also revealed the smartphone design in three new colours: Auspicious Gold, Mist Grey, and Moonlit Blue. Just ahead of launch, Vivo has also revealed several crucial features of the smartphone to create hype for the smartphone.

Vivo V60 5G: Specifications and features

As per the dedicated microsite of Vivo V60 5G, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, which claims to offer 27% faster CPU, 30% stronger GPU, and a 26% boost in gaming efficiency. It will come with a ZEISS integrated triple camera setup that will include a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP ZEISS super telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and an ultrawide camera. The Vivo V60 5G will offer features such as ZEISS multifocal portrait, 10x telephoto stage portrait, Vivo X wedding vLog, and more.

Furthermore, the Vivo V60 features a slim quad-curved display that includes narrow bezels and 3D curves. It will offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection from dust and water. Apart from these upgrades, the smartphone gets greater Google Gemini integration with cross-app action. However, more functionalities are to be revealed during launch. Lastly, the smartphone is confirmed to be backed by a massive 6500mAh battery, despite retaining a slimmer build. It is expected to support 90W wired fast charging.

Vivo V60 5G price in India (expected)

The Vivo V60 5G is expected to be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India, considering the previous generation models and revealed upgrades. However, the official pricing and storage options will be revealed on August 12, 2025.