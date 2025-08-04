Vivo V60 5G mobile vs V50 compared: What’s new in the camera and more

Vivo's latest V-series phone, the Vivo V60, is launching in India on 12th August. It will offer a camera-first experience, much like previous Vivo V-series phones. Naturally, if you own the Vivo V50 or are considering buying a V-series phone, you might be wondering how the new model compares. Now, Vivo has revealed most of its specifications on its website. This allows us to compare it directly to the Vivo V50, which was launched earlier this year. Here's how they compare. Vivo V60 launches on August 12.(Vivo)

The Vivo V60 gets a new processor

Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo V60 will be bundled with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which is an upgrade from the 7 Gen 3 found in the Vivo V50. However, both are 4nm chipsets and are not considered flagship chips. Vivo claims this results in a 27% faster CPU, a 30% stronger GPU, and a 26% boost in gaming efficiency.

ZEISS Optics Compared

With the camera being the highlight, the Vivo V60 packs a ZEISS-powered camera experience. This includes a 50MP ZEISS OIS main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor), a 50MP ZEISS telephoto camera (Sony IMX882 sensor), and a ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera.

In comparison, the Vivo V50 had a 50MP ZEISS wide camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultra-wide-angle camera. Notably, a telephoto lens was missing. So, the Vivo V60 offers a definite upgrade in this area, with an extra lens allowing for the famous Vivo-style ZEISS portraits. For selfies, both phones offer a 50MP camera.

Build Quality, Display, and Battery

Both phones offer IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, which makes them durable. As for the displays, the Vivo V60 has a 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED panel, while the Vivo V50 has a slightly larger 6.77-inch panel, which also features a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the battery, the Vivo V60 will come with a 6500mAh battery, compared to the 6000mAh battery in the Vivo V50. Both phones also support 90W fast charging.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price