Vivo X Fold 5 could launch with slimmer design, bigger battery and lower price than Fold 3 Pro

Vivo is preparing to unveil its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, later this year. Although the company has not yet confirmed any official details, leaks and reports have started revealing key features and specifications of the device. These leaks suggest that the Vivo X Fold 5 could offer improvements over its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, including a slimmer design and a lower price point. Vivo is expected to launch the X Fold 5 soon, with leaked details revealing its key features and price ahead of launch.(Vivo)

Vivo X Fold 5: Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to a post by a reliable tipster, Panda on Weibo, the Vivo X Fold 5 Pro will feature a 6,000 mAh battery. The device is expected to support fast charging capabilities, with 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. These specifications would make the foldable stand out for its battery capacity among competing models.

The phone is also likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of internal storage. This combination aims to deliver smooth performance for multitasking and demanding applications.

Furthermore, the Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to feature an 8.03-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution as its main screen. In addition, a secondary 6.53-inch LTPO OLED display will serve as the cover screen. Both displays are rumoured to support a 120Hz refresh rate, which will help provide smoother visuals.

Camera configurations appear to be comprehensive. The foldable will reportedly carry dual 32MP selfie cameras, one placed on the cover display and another on the inside. The rear setup may include a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with autofocus, and a 50MP IMX882 periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

Vivo X Fold 5: Pricing and India Launch (Rumoured)

The tipster also suggested that the Vivo X Fold 5 could launch at a price lower than the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The Fold 3 Pro debuted in China in March 2024 at CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,16,000) for the 16GB + 512GB version. A higher-end 16GB + 1TB model was priced at CNY 10,999 (around Rs. 1,27,600).

The Vivo X Fold 5 is expected to compete with other foldable phones such as the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5 in the Chinese market. For reference, the Oppo Find N5 starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,06,700) for the 12GB + 256GB model and reaches up to CNY 10,999 (around Rs. 1,30,400) for the 16GB + 1TB variant. This suggests that Vivo could position the X Fold 5 within a similar price range to remain competitive.

Reports also indicate a possible launch in India next month, alongside the Vivo X200 FE. This move could help Vivo expand its foldable device portfolio in the growing Indian smartphone market.