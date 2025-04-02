Vivo X200 Ultra launching soon: Camera tech, specs, and everything we expect from the top-end flagship

Vivo's X Series is known for its camera-focused design, and the brand has already introduced the Vivo X200 Pro and Vivo X200 in the Indian market earlier this year. Since then, speculation has been growing about the possibility of a Vivo X200 Ultra. The company is now preparing to launch the device in China, having already teased its arrival. Reports indicate that it will deliver a much improved camera experience compared to its predecessor, the Vivo X100 Ultra, along with upgrades in design and custom chipsets. The Vivo X200 Pro is already available in the Indian market.(Vivo)

Furthermore, Vivo has showcased the device’s video stabilisation capabilities, pitting it against the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is widely regarded as the benchmark for smartphone video quality.

Vivo X200 Ultra teased by Vivo CEO

Vivo CEO Han Boxiao posted a video showcasing the Vivo X200 Ultra’s video performance, comparing it against the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The video demonstrates significantly better stabilisation on the Vivo X200 Ultra. It also confirms that the phone will come with a powerful ultra-wide-angle camera, bringing full-focus optical image stabilisation to all three camera lenses.

The phone will also likely feature 10-bit log video recording and the ability to record at 4K 120 FPS.

Alongside the video, unboxing images were also shared, showcasing the phone’s low-light photography compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and professional cameras like the Canon 5D Mark IV. The device is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 sensor for the ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the phone will include two dedicated camera and image processing chipsets: the Vivo V3+ and Vivo V S1.

Vivo X200 Ultra: What more do we know?

The device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same chipset found in other ultra-flagships like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It could be paired with 12GB RAM, with an option for up to 16GB RAM.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with LTPO technology and a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP main wide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto shooter.

The phone is also expected to have dual IP ratings: IP69 and IP68.

