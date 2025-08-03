Vivo X300 5G tipped for major camera upgrade- What we know so far

Vivo is expected to launch its new generation X series models in the coming months. The Vivo X300 series will likely be launched in the home country, China, around October, whereas the India launch is not expected until December, as per last year’s launch schedule. Therefore, as we get closer to the launch timeline, leaks surrounding the Vivo X300 series have started to circulate on the internet, giving us a glimpse of the expected upgrade this year. Vivo X300 5G and Vivo X300 Pro 5G to launch soon in India, with upgraded camera and performance.(Vivo)

Vivo X series models are majorly camera-centric; last year, the Vivo X200 Pro gained much recognition. Now, the base Vivo X300 model is tipped for a major camera upgrade and some improvements, which will likely gain attention.

Vivo X300 5G camera upgrades

This year, the base Vivo X300 5G is slated for major camera improvements with a bigger main camera sensor, and upgraded ultrawide and telephoto lenses. A tipster who goes by @nakajimegame on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post highlighting that the Vivo X300 could feature a 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL sensor. The sensor is expected to be a derivative of HP9 branding. This comes as a major upgrade over Vivo X200’s 50MP main camera, which has a 1/1.56-inch sensor size.

Therefore, we can say that the Vivo X300 5G will likely come with a revamped primary camera, enhancing the photography experience. A bigger sensor and resolution will allow the camera to gather more light, bringing improvements to image quality and low-light photography. In addition, the smartphone is also expected to get a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a 1/1.95-inch sensor size. The sensor is expected to be either Sony IMX882 or LYT600. If the rumours are to be true, then the base variant itself looks quite promising in terms of the camera.

Apart from the camera, the Vivo X300 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. The smartphone could launch alongside the Vivo X300 Pro model later this year. The pro model is tipped to get a massive 7000mAh battery that will likely support 90W wired and 30W wireless charging. Now, we simply have to wait until launch to confirm the expected upgrades.