Want cinematic-looking AI videos? Try these 5 prompt techniques

As AI-generated videos gain popularity across content creation platforms, creators are quickly learning that the secret to realistic and professional-looking visuals lies in one key factor that is better prompts. These AI video prompt tips can take your videos to the next level!(Pixabay)

According to video experts and early users of tools like Google Veo, Midjourney, and Sora, the quality and structure of prompts significantly affect how cinematic or coherent the final video appears. These tools, while powerful, rely heavily on the way users describe the scene, essentially turning the prompt into a virtual director’s script.

Technique 1: Set a structure first, not style

One of the most common mistakes users make is starting their prompts with vague adjectives such as “a beautiful sunset” or “a stunning cityscape.” Experts recommend leading with structure instead.

For instance, a prompt like “overhead drone shot of a bustling city skyline at night, cars moving below, buildings glowing with neon lights” yields much better results than generic descriptions like “a beautiful cinematic video of a city at night”.

The idea is to think like a movie director, setting the scene visually and letting AI fill in the details.

Technique 2: Use cinematic language like a camera operator does

Cinematic results demand cinematic cues. Prompts that include camera angles and movements, like “low-angle tracking shot,” “overhead drone view,” or “static close-up”, help AI generators interpret the visual composition more accurately. These terms are rooted in traditional filmmaking and signal how the virtual camera should behave, adding depth and dynamic quality to the scene.

Here are some cinematic-style prompt examples:

“Over-the-shoulder shot of a woman typing on a laptop in a dimly lit café, warm lighting, rain tapping the window.”

“Crane shot rising above a wedding ceremony in an open field at sunset, guests applauding, petals falling in slow motion.”

“Tracking shot of a boy running through a cornfield, sunlight flickering through the leaves, handheld camera effect.”

“Static close-up of hands lighting a candle in a dark room, soft shadows, flickering flame reflecting in the eyes.”

“POV shot of a motorcyclist weaving through a forest trail, dirt flying, camera slightly shaky for realism.”

Using prompts like these doesn’t just describe what’s in the scene; it tells the AI how to frame, light, and move through it, just like a real camera crew would.

Technique 3: Break the scene into beats

Instead of trying to cram an entire story into one sentence, experts suggest breaking the prompt into visual segments, often referred to as “beats.” This technique gives AI models a clearer sense of progression and pacing, even if full transitions aren’t yet supported.

Here are a few examples for different scenes:

Beat 1: Wide aerial shot of a mist-covered forest at dawn, sunlight breaking through the trees

Beat 2: Close-up of dew dripping from a leaf, soft lighting, quiet atmosphere

Beat 3: Slow pan across a narrow trail as a hiker emerges from the fog, lens flare glinting off their backpack

Another example:

Beat 1: Static shot of a crowded metro platform, commuters standing still, announcements echoing

Beat 2: Over-the-shoulder shot of a young woman stepping onto the train, her reflection visible in the window

Beat 3: Tracking shot from inside the train as it moves through a tunnel, lights flickering past

This method helps guide AI models to create more intentional, narrative-driven visuals, even if full scene transitions aren’t yet supported.

Technique 4: Add Motion, mood and details for realism

Adding movement cues like “camera pans upward” or “zoom pulls back” can enhance realism. Details such as “fog drifting,” “rain on glass,” or “leaves swirling in wind” create a lifelike feel.

Mood-setting phrases like “golden hour light” or “cold overcast sky” further improve cinematic quality. Since AI outputs vary, testing and tweaking prompts is key. Tools like Google Veo respond well to detailed inputs, often delivering professional-looking results.

Technique 5: Testing and reiterating make it better

Since AI video tools are still evolving, experts emphasise the need to test and iterate. Running the same prompt multiple times and tweaking specific words often leads to better outcomes. Google’s Veo, in particular, has shown more consistent results than many other generators, especially when using detailed and structured prompts.