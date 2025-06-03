What to expect from AirTag 2: Apple’s next location tracker and all the buzz

Nobody likes losing their belongings, especially when it has become so easy to track all your precious possessions. Your smartphones now function as central hubs that are tethered to all your secondary pocket computing devices like tablets, laptops, and even earbuds. Through your phone, you can usually track where your gadgets are. Rumoured AirTag 2: More range, better security, and tighter Apple integration.(Unsplash)

That was until Apple decided to introduce the AirTag, a snug device that is designed for travellers and the forgetful ones. This device can track all your things - wallets, bags, even pets. Of course, some people were misusing this device to illegally track people until Apple stepped in and started informing people if an AirTag was following them. Keeping their pros and cons aside, there’s now a lot of enthusiasm for the successor to Apple’s pocket friendly tracking device. So, we decided to collate all that we know about the upcoming Apple device.

When is the AirTag 2 coming out?

The current AirTag was introduced four years ago, in 2021, and has since remained without an update… until this year — if rumours are to be believed. It’s most likely that the AirTag 2 would be unveiled sometime this year. In fact, it could happen within the month of June, coinciding with Apple’s yearly WWDC event.

In terms of design, the AirTag 2 is expected to build on the design of its predecessor. In addition, the AirTag 2 is slated to continue using the replaceable CR2032 3-volt coin battery instead of running on a rechargeable battery.

Any tracking device runs the risk of being misused, and the same is true for AirTag 2 as well. That’s why Apple is planning to introduce more privacy and anti-stalking features with their upcoming release, according to a Bloomberg report. One such endeavour was the sound alert system that is currently available to use on the AirTag. However, the speaker is quite easy to remove; and it makes sense that Apple would introduce a speaker that is not so easily fiddled with.

That’s not all! The new AirTag 2 could come with a longer tracking range, owing to its second-generation Ultra Wideband chip — the tech that makes tracking possible in the first place. In true Apple style, we don’t know its exact range, but that this new chip has three times the range of the original, at least according to CNET.

It also appears that the new AirTag will be designed to integrate with Apple’s Vision Pro AR headset. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple may be planning to imbibe location tracking abilities of the AirTag into its vision for spatial computing.

In the meantime, as we wait for the upcoming AirTag 2, it’s a worthy lesson to remember that not everything that’s lost is meant to find its way back to you. But perhaps, with sophisticated tracking technologies, we’ll be able to recover our losses more efficiently in the near-future.