While others pursue flying cars, India's aerpace Industries pioneers technology to elevate your car in the sky!

Mumbai [India], : Headquartered in Mumbai, aerpace Industries Limited is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Royal Diamond Plus Companies Representation LLC, headquartered in Abu Dhabi and led by Chairman Sheikh Khalifa Bin Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Hamed. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in aerpace's journey toward advancing new age transportation technologies, particularly in the realms of large-sized drones and all other components of ecosystem. Under this partnership, Royal Diamond Plus Companies Representation LLC will sponsor the establishment of aerpace Industries LLC, a new limited liability company in the United Arab Emirates . The primary objective of aerpace Industries LLC is to foster innovation and research in cutting-edge technologies, with a specific focus on enhancing the aerpace's ecosystem and advancing the development of large-sized drones for various applications. One of the key components of this collaboration is the set-up of a Research & Development Center in the UAE, which will serve as a hub for technological innovation and product development. This R&D center will facilitate the acquisition of local talent and technologies from India, leveraging aerpace's expertise in building advanced transportation solutions. Moreover, aerpace Industries LLC will establish a manufacturing base in the UAE, aimed at producing next-generation electric and large-sized drones. This manufacturing facility will not only cater to the growing demand for innovative transportation solutions in the region but also contribute to the development of a sustainable and eco-friendly mobility ecosystem. One of the Unique Selling Proposition features of aerpace's innovation is the vision to integrate flying cars within drones. While the world is focused on developing flying cars, aerpace's vision is to make your car fly. This revolutionary concept offers unparalleled flexibility and convenience in transportation, transforming the way people travel and commute. Furthermore, the entire eco-system developed by aerpace Industries LLC is designed to be self-sustaining. By harnessing solar energy and green hydrogen, aerpace aims to promote alternative fuels and eliminate negative environmental impacts. The eco-system's self-sustainability extends to the manufacturing processes, where efficient resource utilization and waste management practices ensure minimal environmental footprint. As part of this partnership, aerpace Industries LLC will benefit from the expertise and resources provided by Royal Diamond Plus Companies Representation LLC, including access to greenfield testing sites and deployment facilities in the UAE. This will enable aerpace to accelerate its product development efforts and bring cutting-edge technologies to market more efficiently. Speaking about the partnership, Milan Shah, Managing Director at aerpace Industries Limited, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "While others pursue flying cars, we, at aerpace Industries pioneer technology to elevate your car in the sky! Aligning with our goals, we are thrilled to partner with UAE's Royal Diamond Plus Companies Representation LLC to advance our shared vision of revolutionizing the transportation industry. Together, we aim to develop innovative solutions that will shape the future of mobility and contribute to a sustainable and prosperous future." The establishment of aerpace Industries LLC represents a significant step forward for aerpace Industries Limited in its mission to redefine mobility for billions of people worldwide. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative initiatives, aerpace remains committed to driving innovation and shaping the future of transportation. .

HT Image