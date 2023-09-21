Whirlpool refrigerator: Top 10 picks to consider before buying in September 2023

A refrigerator is an essential household appliance without which no modern home can operate today. If in the olden times, environmentalists worried about use of gases harmful to the environment, today latest technologies address such worrying issues as well. Among the many brands that are available in the market today, one brand that stands out prominently is Whirlpool.

Whirlpool refrigerators are trusted by customers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Refrigerators from Whirlpool enjoy the trust of customers, thanks to their dedication to high quality and durability. The fridges from this brand come with latest technology that ensure enhance food preservation. They create optimal environment for food and, thereby, make sure of its freshness.

Most of the latest models of Whirlpool refrigerators come with frost-free feature, which means that they do not need any manual defrosting. This is a big help to home makers, as it takes away the headache of human intervention for the optimum functioning of the appliance.

Many Whirlpool refrigerators come in the double door design, which is a big help to families who are very particular about vegetarian and non vegetarian foods and don't like placing and storing all of them together. This design is also ideal for all of us who are keen on stocking up on beverages and drinks. Having a dedicated section with a separate door for one's drinks is always welcome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even in terms of storage capacity, Whirlpool has a plethora of variety - in the good days, a 165 litre fridge was considered ideal. However, today there is just no limit to the storage capacity of a refrigerator. If you have large family, you can even consider 330 litre capacity to cater to the needs of a big family.

If these features are to your liking, then we have curated a list of some of the best Whirlpool refrigerators available on Amazon. Do take a look and add them to your cart as well.

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel)

Your search for a refrigerator that is a blend of style and functionality should ideally end with the Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY) in elegant German Steel. This frige comes with a multi-door design that offers organized storage. It has dedicated compartments for fruits, vegetables, and frozen items. Its intelligent 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology makes sure your food stays fresh for a long time. Thanks to its a 240 litre capacity, it can easily meet the requirements of medium-sized families. The refrigerator also features MicroBlock Technology to prevent bacterial growth. It's a reliable choice for those who value both food preservation and aesthetics.

Specifications on Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capacity: 240 L

Multi-Door Design

6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology

MicroBlock Technology

Colour: German Steel

Pros Cons - Intelligent cooling technology - Relatively higher cost - Multi-door design for organization - Requires more floor space

Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (WDE 205 ROY 4S INV) in vibrant Sapphire Magnolia-Z Blue is a good addition to any small household. This fridge blends efficient cooling with a 4-star energy rating. This means not only does your food remain fresh always, it does so without increasing your energy bills and in eco-friendly way. Its inverter technology ensures consistent performance, and the convenient base stand comes with a drawer for extra storage. This is a latest 2023 model and it incorporates modern features to make your daily life more convenient and stylish.

Specifications on Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 184 L

4 Star Energy Rating

Inverter Technology

Colour: Sapphire Magnolia-Z Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Base Stand with Drawer

Pros Cons - Energy-efficient (4-star rating) - Limited capacity for larger families - Inverter technology for stable cooling - Limited storage organization (single door)

Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking for innovation and design in your refrigerator? Look no further - here comes Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D PROTTON ROY) in sleek German Steel. This refrigerator's multi-door layout ensures optimal storage and organization, while the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology maintains freshness. Thanks to its 260 litre capacity, this fridge suits medium-sized families very well. The refrigerator also features MicroBlock Technology to inhibit bacterial growth. Its stylish design adds elegance to any kitchen while providing advanced cooling solutions.

Specifications on Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 260 L

Multi-Door Design

6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology

MicroBlock Technology

Colour: German Steel

Pros Cons - Multi-door design for organization - Relatively higher cost - Intelligent cooling technology - Requires more floor space

Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278) in elegant German Steel and Grey finish is a good example of a fridge that is designed for efficiency and convenience. With its generous 235 litre capacity, it works rather well for the needs of small to medium-sized families. Its Intellifresh Inverter technology makes sure to provide consistent cooling while saving energy. This fridge's frost-free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting, making maintenance hassle-free. Despite being a 2-star model, it offers reliable performance at an affordable price.

Specifications on Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 235 L

Intellifresh Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Design

Colour: German Steel & Grey

Double Door Design (Top Freezer)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons - Intellifresh Inverter for stable cooling - 2-star energy rating may not be efficient - Frost-free design for easy maintenance - Limited capacity for larger families

Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305) in sophisticated German Steel and Grey is a must-have home appliance in any modern kitchen. Thanks to its 259 litre capacity, medium-sized families can find a lot of utility in it. This fridge comes with Intellifresh Inverter technology which makes sure you get consistent and energy-efficient cooling. Its frost-free design eliminates the chore of manual defrosting. This is a 2023 model which incorporates the latest features for enhanced convenience and performance.

Specifications on Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 259 L

Intellifresh Inverter Technology

Frost-Free Design

Colour: German Steel & Grey

Double Door Design (Top Freezer)

Pros Cons - Intellifresh Inverter for stable cooling - 3-star energy rating may not be the most efficient - Frost-free design for easy maintenance - Limited capacity for larger families

Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 313D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

If you have been keen on getting a refrigerator that brings together style and functionality, then don't look beyond Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 313D Protton Roy) in elegant Alpha Steel. This refrigerator's multi-door design provides efficient storage organization, while the 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology ensures that your food stays fresh for longer. Thanks to its capacious 300 litre capacity, it works well for medium to large families. The refrigerator also features MicroBlock Technology which helps inhibit bacterial growth, ensuring food hygiene and safety. This appliance is a testament to modern refrigeration technology, delivering both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications on Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 300 L

Multi-Door Design

6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology

MicroBlock Technology

Color: Alpha Steel

Pros Cons - Multi-door design for organization - Relatively higher cost - Intelligent cooling technology - Requires more floor space

Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Frost-Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 278 COOL ILLUSIA -N) in elegant Grey is efficient and effective addition to your kitchen. With its 265 litre capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized families. The fridge comes with a convertible design, which basically allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes as per your needs. Its 3-star energy rating helps balance performance and efficiency, while the inverter technology ensures stable cooling and energy savings.

Specifications on Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 265 L

Convertible Design

Frost-Free Cooling

Colour: Grey

Double Door Design (Top Freezer)

Pros Cons - Convertible design for flexibility - 3-star energy rating may not be the most efficient - Inverter technology for efficient cooling - Limited capacity for larger families

Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Here is a refrigerator that stands at the pinnacle of refrigeration technology - The Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY) in striking Steel Onyx. Thanks to its spacious multi-door design, you can get efficient organization and ample storage space at the same time. Its 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology keeps your food fresh for a long time, while the MicroBlock Technology slows down bacterial growth. At a 330 litre capacity, it is ideal for medium to large families. This refrigerator is both stylish and functional, making it a fantastic addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications on Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 330 L

Multi-Door Design

6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology

MicroBlock Technology

Colour: Steel Onyx

Pros Cons - Multi-door design for organization - Relatively higher cost - Intelligent cooling technology - Requires more floor space

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 240 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY) in elegant German Steel marks a major advancement in refrigeration technology. It comes with multi-door layout that offers precise organization, with dedicated compartments for fruits, vegetables and frozen items like meat. Its 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology ensures food remains fresh for extended periods. With a 240 litre capacity, it caters to medium-sized families. It comes with MicroBlock Technology that inhibits bacterial growth, ensuring hygiene. This refrigerator combines aesthetics, intelligence, and functionality for a modern kitchen.

Specifications on Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 240 L

Multi-Door Design

6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology

MicroBlock Technology

Colour: German Steel

Pros Cons - Multi-door design for organization - Relatively higher cost - Intelligent cooling technology - Requires more floor space

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This fridge is for those of us who don't wish to opt for the more elaborate double door refrigerators. This fridge called Whirlpool 215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV is a 192-liter Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator in a stylish Magnum Steel finish, is a single door wonder. Part of the 2023 model lineup, it comes with Auto Defrost Technology, which ensures hassle-free maintenance. With its 3-star energy rating, it is energy-efficient and environment-friendly.

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 192 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Magnum Steel Finish

Inverter Compressor

Auto Defrost Technology

Pros Cons - Energy-efficient operation - Limited capacity for larger households - Auto Defrost technology for convenience - Single door design may not suit all

3 best feature for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel) Multi-Door Design Frost-Free Cooling 240 L Capacity Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (WDE 205 ROY 4S INV SAPPHIRE MAGNOLIA-Z, Blue) 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Technology Base Stand with Drawer Whirlpool 260 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 283D PROTTON ROY, German Steel) Multi-Door Design Frost-Free Cooling 260 L Capacity Whirlpool 235L 2 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278 German Steel, (2S) TL, Grey) Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Cooling Double Door Design Whirlpool 259 L 3 Star Intellifresh Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF305 GERMAN STEEL(3S)-TL, Grey) Intellifresh Inverter Frost-Free Cooling Double Door Design Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 313D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) Multi-Door Design 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology MicroBlock Technology Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 278 COOL ILLUSIA -N, Grey) Frost-Free Cooling Inverter Technology Convertible Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx) Multi-Door Design Frost-Free Cooling 330 L Capacity Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D PROTTON ROY, German Steel) Multi-Door Design Frost-Free Cooling 240 L Capacity Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S INV MAGNUM STEEL-Z, Magnum Steel, Auto Defrost Technology, 2023 Model) Auto Defrost Technology Inverter Compressor Stylish Design:

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (WDE 205 ROY 4S INV SAPPHIRE MAGNOLIA-Z, Blue) stands out as the best value for money refrigerator. With its 4-star energy rating, inverter technology, and thoughtful features like a base stand with a drawer, it offers efficient cooling and ample storage at an affordable price. It strikes a balance between performance, energy savings, and affordability, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The best overall refrigerator among the mentioned options is the Whirlpool 330 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 343D PROTTON ROY, Steel Onyx). With its spacious multi-door design, frost-free cooling, and generous 330 L capacity, it offers ample storage and convenience for a variety of needs. Its sleek Steel Onyx finish adds a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile and high-performing choice for modern kitchens.

How to buy the best Whirlpool refrigerator in India

To buy the best Whirlpool refrigerator in India, consider these steps:

Determine Your Needs: Assess your family size and storage requirements to select the right capacity and type, whether it's single-door, double-door, or multi-door.

Energy Efficiency: Look for higher star-rated models for energy savings and long-term cost benefits.

Features: Identify key features like inverter technology, frost-free cooling, convertible options, and special compartments that suit your lifestyle.

Read Reviews: Check customer reviews and expert opinions to gauge product performance and reliability.

Compare Prices: Compare prices and deals across authorized retailers to find the best value.

Warranty: Ensure the refrigerator comes with a comprehensive warranty for peace of mind.

Brand Reputation: Whirlpool has a solid reputation; however, always research the specific model's performance and customer feedback.

Purchase: Make the purchase from a reputable retailer, either online or offline, and consider extended warranty options for added protection.

By following these steps, you can confidently select the best Whirlpool refrigerator that meets your specific requirements and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.