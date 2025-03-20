Wired earphones offer a lag-free listening experience: 6 options we suggest for you

When it comes to enjoying your favorite music or podcasts on the go, a great pair of wired earphones can make all the difference. In this article, we will explore the top 6 best wired earphones under 1000, offering a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness junkie, or just looking for a reliable pair of earphones, we've got you covered. Top wired earphones under ₹ 1000 offer clear sound and durability.

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt Bassheads 100 in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver powerful bass and clear sound quality. With a built-in microphone and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, these earphones are perfect for hands-free calls and music playback on the go.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 16Ω Sensitivity 92dB±3dB Cable Length 1.2m Reasons to buy Powerful bass for an immersive music experience Built-in microphone for hands-free calls Universal compatibility with Android and iOS devices Reasons to avoid The cable could be prone to tangling Limited color options available Click Here to Buy boAt BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt BassHeads 100 in-ear wired earphones are equipped with dynamic 10mm drivers to deliver deep bass and clear audio. The sleek black design and tangle-free cable make these earphones a stylish and practical choice for music lovers on the go.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 16Ω Sensitivity 92dB±3dB Cable Length 1.2m Reasons to buy Dynamic 10mm drivers for deep bass Sleek black design with a tangle-free cable Universal compatibility with most devices Reasons to avoid The in-line remote may feel slightly bulky Limited color options available Click Here to Buy boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL C100SI in-ear wired earphones are engineered to deliver JBL's signature sound with powerful bass and clear vocals. Featuring a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and on-the-go listeners.

Specifications Driver Size 9mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 16Ω Sensitivity 100dB SPL/1mW Cable Length 1.2m Reasons to buy JBL's signature sound with powerful bass One-button universal remote with microphone Comfortable and ergonomic design for extended listening sessions Reasons to avoid Limited color options available The cable may not be as durable as other options Click Here to Buy JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt Bassheads 152 in-ear wired earphones feature a premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability and style. With dynamic 10mm drivers and in-line microphone, these earphones are designed for music lovers who appreciate both performance and aesthetics.

Specifications Driver Size 10mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 16Ω Sensitivity 101dB±3dB Cable Length 1.2m Reasons to buy Premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability Dynamic 10mm drivers for immersive sound In-line microphone for hands-free calls Reasons to avoid The metallic finish may be prone to scratches Limited color options available Click Here to Buy boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL C200SI in-ear wired earphones combine powerful JBL sound with a lightweight and comfortable design. With a 1.2m tangle-free flat cable and a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music lovers on the move.

Specifications Driver Size 9mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 16Ω Sensitivity 100dB SPL/1mW Cable Length 1.2m Reasons to buy Powerful JBL sound with deep bass Lightweight and comfortable design for extended use Tangle-free flat cable for hassle-free storage Reasons to avoid Limited color options available The cable may not be as durable as other options Click Here to Buy JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Nord in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver a balanced sound profile and clear audio. With a 3.5mm jack and in-line remote with microphone, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices for versatile use.

Specifications Driver Size 9.2mm Frequency Response 20Hz-20kHz Impedance 32Ω Sensitivity 107dB±3dB Cable Length 1.25m Reasons to buy Balanced sound profile for versatile use Compatible with a wide range of devices In-line remote with microphone for hands-free calls Reasons to avoid Limited color options available The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options Click Here to Buy OnePlus Nord Wired Headphones in Ear Earphones(3.5Mm)

Top 3 features of the best wired earphones:

Best wired earphones Bass Quality Design Compatibility boAt Bassheads 100 Powerful bass Sleek and practical Universal compatibility boAt BassHeads 100 Dynamic bass Stylish and tangle-free Universal compatibility JBL C100SI Signature JBL bass Comfortable and ergonomic One-button universal remote boAt Bassheads 152 Immersive sound Premium metallic finish In-line microphone JBL C200SI Powerful JBL sound Lightweight and comfortable Tangle-free flat cable OnePlus Nord Balanced sound profile Versatile design Compatible with wide range of devices

Similar articles for you

Best wireless earbuds in India: Top 10 choices for premium sound quality and stylish designs

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective pair of budget headphones

Headphone buying guide: All you need to know before buying new headphones, top picks, how to choose, and more

Best earphones to buy: Top 10 options for exceptional audio experience

FAQs on best wired earphones under 1000 What is the price range of the earphones listed? The earphones listed in this article are all priced under 1000 rupees, making them affordable and budget-friendly options for music enthusiasts.

Do these earphones come with a warranty? Most of the earphones listed come with a manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 6 months to 1 year for added peace of mind.

Are these earphones compatible with all smartphones? The earphones listed are compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other audio devices with a 3.5mm jack.

Do these earphones offer noise cancellation? While noise cancellation may vary by model, some of the earphones listed feature passive noise isolation to block out ambient sounds for an immersive listening experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.