Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Wired earphones offer a lag-free listening experience: 6 options we suggest for you

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 20, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Looking for the best wired earphones under 1000? Check out our top picks for the ultimate music experience, featuring detailed product comparisons.

boAt BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Best Value For Money

boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹297

Best Overall Product

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹599

boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹499

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹799

OnePlus Nord Wired Headphones in Ear Earphones(3.5Mm) View Details checkDetails

₹799

When it comes to enjoying your favorite music or podcasts on the go, a great pair of wired earphones can make all the difference. In this article, we will explore the top 6 best wired earphones under 1000, offering a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness junkie, or just looking for a reliable pair of earphones, we've got you covered.

Top wired earphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000 offer clear sound and durability.
Top wired earphones under 1000 offer clear sound and durability.

The boAt Bassheads 100 in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver powerful bass and clear sound quality. With a built-in microphone and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, these earphones are perfect for hands-free calls and music playback on the go.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
92dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Powerful bass for an immersive music experience

Built-in microphone for hands-free calls

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility with Android and iOS devices

Reasons to avoid

The cable could be prone to tangling

Limited color options available

boAt BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Grey)

The boAt BassHeads 100 in-ear wired earphones are equipped with dynamic 10mm drivers to deliver deep bass and clear audio. The sleek black design and tangle-free cable make these earphones a stylish and practical choice for music lovers on the go.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
92dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Dynamic 10mm drivers for deep bass

Sleek black design with a tangle-free cable

affiliate-tick

Universal compatibility with most devices

Reasons to avoid

The in-line remote may feel slightly bulky

Limited color options available

boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)

The JBL C100SI in-ear wired earphones are engineered to deliver JBL's signature sound with powerful bass and clear vocals. Featuring a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and on-the-go listeners.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
100dB SPL/1mW
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

JBL's signature sound with powerful bass

One-button universal remote with microphone

affiliate-tick

Comfortable and ergonomic design for extended listening sessions

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

The cable may not be as durable as other options

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)

The boAt Bassheads 152 in-ear wired earphones feature a premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability and style. With dynamic 10mm drivers and in-line microphone, these earphones are designed for music lovers who appreciate both performance and aesthetics.

Specifications

Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
101dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability

Dynamic 10mm drivers for immersive sound

affiliate-tick

In-line microphone for hands-free calls

Reasons to avoid

The metallic finish may be prone to scratches

Limited color options available

boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)

The JBL C200SI in-ear wired earphones combine powerful JBL sound with a lightweight and comfortable design. With a 1.2m tangle-free flat cable and a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music lovers on the move.

Specifications

Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
100dB SPL/1mW
Cable Length
1.2m

Reasons to buy

Powerful JBL sound with deep bass

Lightweight and comfortable design for extended use

affiliate-tick

Tangle-free flat cable for hassle-free storage

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

The cable may not be as durable as other options

JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)

The OnePlus Nord in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver a balanced sound profile and clear audio. With a 3.5mm jack and in-line remote with microphone, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices for versatile use.

Specifications

Driver Size
9.2mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
32Ω
Sensitivity
107dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.25m

Reasons to buy

Balanced sound profile for versatile use

Compatible with a wide range of devices

affiliate-tick

In-line remote with microphone for hands-free calls

Reasons to avoid

Limited color options available

The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options

OnePlus Nord Wired Headphones in Ear Earphones(3.5Mm)

Top 3 features of the best wired earphones:

Best wired earphonesBass QualityDesignCompatibility
boAt Bassheads 100Powerful bassSleek and practicalUniversal compatibility
boAt BassHeads 100Dynamic bassStylish and tangle-freeUniversal compatibility
JBL C100SISignature JBL bassComfortable and ergonomicOne-button universal remote
boAt Bassheads 152Immersive soundPremium metallic finishIn-line microphone
JBL C200SIPowerful JBL soundLightweight and comfortableTangle-free flat cable
OnePlus NordBalanced sound profileVersatile designCompatible with wide range of devices

FAQs on best wired earphones under 1000

  • What is the price range of the earphones listed?

    The earphones listed in this article are all priced under 1000 rupees, making them affordable and budget-friendly options for music enthusiasts.

  • Do these earphones come with a warranty?

    Most of the earphones listed come with a manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 6 months to 1 year for added peace of mind.

  • Are these earphones compatible with all smartphones?

    The earphones listed are compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other audio devices with a 3.5mm jack.

  • Do these earphones offer noise cancellation?

    While noise cancellation may vary by model, some of the earphones listed feature passive noise isolation to block out ambient sounds for an immersive listening experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

