Wired earphones offer a lag-free listening experience: 6 options we suggest for you

When it comes to enjoying your favorite music or podcasts on the go, a great pair of wired earphones can make all the difference. In this article, we will explore the top 6 best wired earphones under 1000, offering a detailed comparison of their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a fitness junkie, or just looking for a reliable pair of earphones, we've got you covered.
The boAt Bassheads 100 in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver powerful bass and clear sound quality. With a built-in microphone and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices, these earphones are perfect for hands-free calls and music playback on the go.
Specifications
Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
92dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.2m
Reasons to buy
Powerful bass for an immersive music experience
Built-in microphone for hands-free calls
Universal compatibility with Android and iOS devices
boAt BassHeads 100 C Wired Earphones with Type-C Jack, in-Line Microphone, 10mm Drivers, Signature Sound, Integrated Controls & Multi-OS Compatibility(Grey)
The boAt BassHeads 100 in-ear wired earphones are equipped with dynamic 10mm drivers to deliver deep bass and clear audio. The sleek black design and tangle-free cable make these earphones a stylish and practical choice for music lovers on the go.
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
The JBL C100SI in-ear wired earphones are engineered to deliver JBL's signature sound with powerful bass and clear vocals. Featuring a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and on-the-go listeners.
Specifications
Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
100dB SPL/1mW
Cable Length
1.2m
Reasons to buy
JBL's signature sound with powerful bass
One-button universal remote with microphone
Comfortable and ergonomic design for extended listening sessions
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Black)
The boAt Bassheads 152 in-ear wired earphones feature a premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability and style. With dynamic 10mm drivers and in-line microphone, these earphones are designed for music lovers who appreciate both performance and aesthetics.
Specifications
Driver Size
10mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
101dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.2m
Reasons to buy
Premium metallic finish and braided cable for durability
boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Active Black)
The JBL C200SI in-ear wired earphones combine powerful JBL sound with a lightweight and comfortable design. With a 1.2m tangle-free flat cable and a one-button universal remote with microphone, these earphones are perfect for music lovers on the move.
Specifications
Driver Size
9mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
16Ω
Sensitivity
100dB SPL/1mW
Cable Length
1.2m
Reasons to buy
Powerful JBL sound with deep bass
Lightweight and comfortable design for extended use
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)
The OnePlus Nord in-ear wired earphones are designed to deliver a balanced sound profile and clear audio. With a 3.5mm jack and in-line remote with microphone, these earphones are compatible with a wide range of devices for versatile use.
Specifications
Driver Size
9.2mm
Frequency Response
20Hz-20kHz
Impedance
32Ω
Sensitivity
107dB±3dB
Cable Length
1.25m
Reasons to buy
Balanced sound profile for versatile use
Compatible with a wide range of devices
In-line remote with microphone for hands-free calls
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options available
The sound quality may not be as powerful as other options
The earphones listed in this article are all priced under 1000 rupees, making them affordable and budget-friendly options for music enthusiasts.
Do these earphones come with a warranty?
Most of the earphones listed come with a manufacturer's warranty, typically ranging from 6 months to 1 year for added peace of mind.
Are these earphones compatible with all smartphones?
The earphones listed are compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other audio devices with a 3.5mm jack.
Do these earphones offer noise cancellation?
While noise cancellation may vary by model, some of the earphones listed feature passive noise isolation to block out ambient sounds for an immersive listening experience.
