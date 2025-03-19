Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World Water Day 2025: Stay hydrated with top water purifiers from top brands, up to 60% off on Amazon

ByAmit Rahi
Mar 19, 2025 12:21 PM IST

This World Water Day 2025, ensure safe drinking water with the best water purifiers from top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, Blue Star, and AO Smith.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2500 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura UV+UF 7L storage water purifier,suitable for Municipal water(TDS below 200ppm)with Pa (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Amrit 4000 Non-Electric Water Purifier | 15L Storage | 99.99% Bacteria & Virus Removal | 4-Stage Filtration | Auto Shut-Off | Chemical Free Purification | 6-Month Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,898

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,726

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 6L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Under the Counter | White View Details checkDetails

₹18,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage View Details checkDetails

₹19,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹11,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Allura Water Purifier | No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+Copper+Mineralizer | In Tank UV Sterilisation |7 Ltr | View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White) View Details checkDetails

₹21,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹17,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite Alkaline 6.5 L Absolutely Safe RO+UV Purified with 8 Stages, Triple Protection SS Tank with UV LED Patented Alkaline Water Technology (White and Sky Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹20,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite High Recovery 6.5 Litre Absolutely Safe RO+UV Purified Alkaline Water Purifier with 8 Stages Triple Protection: SS Tank with UV LED (Beige and White) View Details checkDetails

₹21,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells 25 LPH Water Purifier (White and Grey), Absolutely Safe RO+UV + pH Balance, Compact and Stylish Design, Floor & Wall mounting with 8 Stages,Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹26,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Digiplus Water Purifier,Copper+Zinc+pH Balance with natural minerals, 8 stage Purification, 6L tank, RO+UV, (Silver & Black), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith X5 Under The Counter/Sink Water Purifier for home with copper | 6-stage Purification | Compact Purifier with high-speed purification View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Z9 Pro Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Save upto 55% Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details checkDetails

₹25,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Z2 Plus Green Ro Under The Counter RO+MIN-TECH Black 5 Litre Water Purifier View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith Proplanet P3, Alkaline Mintech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Saves upto 60% Water, Indias 1st 5-star rated Water Purifier, Black View Details checkDetails

₹19,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AO Smith X5+ Under the Counter Water Purifier | 100%RO Technology |6-Stages of Purification |Mineraliser Tech.| 7.5 L Storage |Under the Sink placement | 1 year Warranty View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Access to clean drinking water is essential for good health, and World Water Day 2025 is a perfect occasion to focus on water safety. A reliable water purifier helps remove harmful contaminants, ensuring your family stays healthy. With the ongoing Amazon sale, now is the best time to invest in a top-quality purifier at an affordable price. Leading brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and AO Smith offer advanced RO, UV, and UF purifiers for every need. In this guide, we highlight the best water purifiers available, helping you choose to stay hydrated and protected.

Stay hydrated and healthy with the best water purifiers this World Water Day 2025
Stay hydrated and healthy with the best water purifiers this World Water Day 2025

Top deals

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 51% off on Aquagard water purifiers on Amazon

Aquaguard is a well-known brand offering advanced water purification technologies to ensure safe drinking water. Options like RO, UV, and UF provide reliable filtration for different water quality needs. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to get an Aquaguard purifier at a great price for your home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pureit water purifiers available at up to 53% discount on Amazon Sale

Pureit water purifiers offer a balance of affordability and advanced technology. Featuring RO, UV, and UF filtration, they effectively remove impurities while retaining essential minerals. Whether for a small family or a large household, Pureit has reliable options to provide safe drinking water every day.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 44% off on Kent water purifiers during Amazon Sale

Kent is a trusted name in water purification, known for its multi-stage RO UV UF systems. These purifiers eliminate contaminants while maintaining the natural taste of water. If you are looking for a dependable purifier, Kent has excellent options available, with attractive discounts in the ongoing Amazon sale.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Livpure water purifiers available with up to 54% discount on Amazon Sale

Livpure offers innovative and efficient water purifiers designed for modern homes. Equipped with advanced filtration, these purifiers provide superior water quality while being energy efficient. Whether you need an RO or UV purifier, Livpure has a wide range of models to meet different household requirements.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Grab up to 60% discount on Havells water purifiers

Havells water purifiers are known for their sleek designs and cutting-edge purification technologies. They provide safe and great-tasting water while enhancing your kitchen aesthetics. If you are considering upgrading to a stylish and high-performance purifier, Havells offers some of the best choices available.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 31% off on AO Smith water purifiers

AO Smith water purifiers combine durability with advanced purification to ensure safe and healthy drinking water. Their RO and UV models are designed to remove impurities while retaining essential minerals. The Amazon sale offers great discounts on AO Smith purifiers, making it the right time to buy one.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Best hot and cold water purifiers: Top 9 options to enjoy pure water, ready at your preferred temperature

Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

Water Purifier for home: Buying guide to help you choose the right one for healthy and clean drinking water

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

FAQs

  • Which type of water purifier is best for home use?

    RO purifiers are ideal for areas with high TDS levels, while UV or UF purifiers work well for low TDS water. Many brands offer multi-stage purifiers for comprehensive filtration.

  • Are there any discounts on water purifiers during the Amazon sale?

    Yes, leading brands like Kent, Aquaguard, Livpure, and Havells are offering significant discounts, making it a great time to invest in a purifier.

  • How often should I change the filters in my water purifier?

    Filter replacement depends on usage and water quality. Most manufacturers recommend changing filters every 6 to 12 months for optimal performance.

  • Do water purifiers remove essential minerals from water?

    RO purifiers can remove some minerals, but many models come with mineral retention technology to ensure healthy and great-tasting water.

  • Which brand offers the best budget-friendly water purifiers?

    Pureit and Livpure provide affordable yet effective options, offering advanced filtration at competitive prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On