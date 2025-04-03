Xiaomi 15 goes on sale in India: How to get the best deal with a 5,000 discount

The Xiaomi 15 is now available for sale in India, starting at ₹64,999. As Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone, it was initially launched in China and competes with rivals such as the OnePlus 13, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, and more. If you’ve been eyeing this device, here’s how you can get it at a significantly lower price by taking advantage of bank offers. Read on for the details. Xiaomi 15 sports the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.(Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 15: How to Get the Best Deal at ₹ 59,999

Xiaomi 15 is currently listed at ₹64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model, which is the only available variant. However, you can get a better deal on Amazon by combining bank offers. For instance, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail of an instant ₹5,000 discount on both full-swipe and EMI transactions, bringing the price down to ₹59,999. You can also get the same discount with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 features the latest and most powerful Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is the same chip found in devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as rivals such as the iQOO 13, Realme GT7 Pro, OnePlus 13, and more. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 and is equipped with a 5,410mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging.

It also features an LTPO display that supports a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. The 6.3-inch screen has a 1.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Additionally, the phone is IP68-rated and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

