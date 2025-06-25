Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 tipped to launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 5,165mAh battery

Xiaomi is preparing to launch its new foldable smartphone, the Mix Flip 2, later this week. This model follows last year’s Mix Flip and brings several updates. Ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has shared teasers on social media that reveal the phone’s design and key specifications. Let’s take a closer look at what’s coming. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is set to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 5,165mAh battery and upgraded design features soon. (weibo)

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: Colour Options and Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mix Flip 2 will come in four colour options: black, gold, green, and purple. The company has not yet revealed the marketing names for these shades. The company is planning to officially launch the Mix Flip 2 in China on June 26. Alongside this phone, the company will also introduce several other devices at the same event, including the Redmi K80 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, Redmi K Pad, and Xiaomi YU7.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2: Key Features (Expected)

The Mix Flip 2 will include a 4.01-inch cover screen and a 6.86-inch inner display. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and come with a 5,165mAh battery. This battery is larger than the one in its predecessor, which had a 4,780mAh capacity. The phone will also support 50W wireless charging. The frame of the device will be made of metal, and Xiaomi says the hinge has been redesigned to last through more than 200,000 folds. When folded, the phone will be 7.57mm thick and weigh 199 grams.

The design remains similar to the previous model, but the cover screen will offer a peak brightness of 3,200 nits and support more than 500 apps. The phone will feature a Leica-branded dual rear camera system.

Furthermore, the Mix Flip 2 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number 2505APX7BC. It showed a score of 3,099 points in single-core tests and 9,583 points in multi-core tests. The listing confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which includes an octa-core processor with six cores running at up to 3.53GHz and two cores running at 4.32GHz. The phone will operate on Android 15 and is listed with 10.86GB of RAM.