Zoho introduces Cliq Rooms for hybrid meetings: All you need to know

Zoho Corporation, the Chennai-based multinational technology firm, on Monday introduced Rooms, a conferencing solution for its Cliq communication platform.

Zoho Cliq Rooms (Image courtesy: Zoho)

“Zoho Cliq has addressed the challenges posed by hybrid meeting with a tailored solution called Cliq Rooms. Here, those in the physcial office can convene for a traditional, face-to-face meeting within a dedicated room. Simultaneously, remote workers can join the meeting through a large TV screen that is set up in the same room,” the company said on its official blog, introducing the feature.

All you need to know about Zoho's ‘Rooms’:

(1.) As per Indian Express, the service makes an Android TV work as a ‘smart conferencing solution.’ Room transforms dedicated meeting rooms in offices into ‘digital hubs’; each room is equipped with a TV and a camera.

(2.) A ‘digital map’ of such rooms is then made available on Rooms. it is already known which rooms are booked and for which time slot, scheduling conflicts can be avoided.

(3.) When a room is booked, the TV there will display the meeting title and its participants. According to Indian Express, which quoted Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu, the platform can support up to 1000 active participants, 12,000 views for live events, 30,000 active participants in a channel, and 100,000 employees in an organisation.

(4.) The service allows people to use their smartphones as audio/video devices; also, it works with Zia, the in-house AI technology. Additionally, it supports live translation for various Indian languages.

(5.) Rooms is available for use from November onwards, and comes under Zoho Cliq's enterprise edition, which is priced at ₹200 per month.

