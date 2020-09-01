e-paper
Home / Telangana / Over 2,700 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 1.27 lakh

Over 2,700 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 1.27 lakh

As many as 95,162 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far while active cases are nearing 32,000 and 24,598 are under home or institutional quarantine.

telangana Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Telangana has so far tested 14.23 lakh samples for the infection out of which 58,264 samples were tested on Monday.
Telangana registered 2,734 new cases and nine fatalities due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, which has pushed the state’s tally to 1.27 lakh and death toll to 836.

As many as 95,162 people have recovered from the infection so far while active cases are nearing 32,000 and 24,598 are under home or institutional quarantine.

According to a government bulletin issued on Monday at 8pm, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had the highest number of cases (347) in the state, followed by districts such as Rangareddy (212), Nalgonda (191), Khammam (161) and Medchal Malkajgiri (121).

Telangana has so far tested 14.23 lakh samples for the infection out of which 58,264 samples were tested on Monday. The bulletin added that samples tested per million population in the state was 38,351.

The Covid-19 recovery rate of Telangana has climbed to 74.5 per cent, while it is over 76 per cent nationally.

On the other hand, the state’s fatality rate stood at 0.66 per cent while it climbed to 1.78 per cent nationally.

Earlier, the state government appealed to members of the public falling between the age group of 20-50 to not step outdoors unless necessary as there is a high incidence of infection in this age group.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday logged 69,921 new Covid-19 cases and 819 deaths which has taken the overall tally to nearly 3.7 million. The total cases include 785,996 active cases, over 2.83 million recoveries and 65,288 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

