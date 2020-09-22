e-paper
Telangana / Telangana BJP slams TRS for opposing farm bills in Parliament

Telangana BJP slams TRS for opposing farm bills in Parliament

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and reached the Deputy Chairman’s seat to protest against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

telangana Updated: Sep 22, 2020 07:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hyderabad
“The opposition does not want reforms to be made. They are not accountable and they do not want transparency in the country,” Former Telangana BJP president K Laxman said.
"The opposition does not want reforms to be made. They are not accountable and they do not want transparency in the country," Former Telangana BJP president K Laxman said.
         

Former Telangana BJP president K Laxman on Monday slammed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for opposing the agriculture reform bills in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Laxman said, “Telangana BJP welcomes the agriculture bills passed in Rajya Sabha. The farmers of this country are very happy with this bill. But, I fail to understand why the opposition including TRS is opposing the bill. The Modi government is trying to make agriculture a viable and profitable sector.”

“India’s 60 per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture. Bills like these will help the youth to understand and enter the (agriculture) sector. The reforms that are being brought will help farmers to sell their produce at the best price across the country. The Modi government stated that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be continued along with all the market yards but Situation Assessment Survey (SAS) will not be collected from the farmers,” he added.

He alleged that opposition parties do not want reforms to be made and no transparency in the country.

“The opposition does not want reforms to be made. They are not accountable and they do not want transparency in the country,” Laxman said.

The BJP leader also said that the suicide rate of farmers within the last six years is around 4,600. He stated there are over 100 suicides of farmers in the last six months.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well of the House and reached the Deputy Chairman’s seat to protest against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

They were passed by the Upper House through voice vote. Both the bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice vote.

