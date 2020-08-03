Telangana guv ties rakhi to plasma donors for Covid-19, felicitates them on Raksha Bandhan day

telangana

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:33 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday celebrated the Raksha Bandhan festival in a unique way by tying rakhis to those who recovered from Covid-19 and donated their plasma for other patients.

The Governor felicitated as many as 13 plasma donors at Raj Bhavan with shawls, apart from tying rakhis and distributing sweets to them.

Ennamesetty Akhil, the first plasma donor in the State and who had coordinated around 120 plasma donations across the country and Ram Teja Gampala, the first Covid-19 patient to get treated in the State at Gandhi Hospital were among those who were honoured by the Governor.

She interacted with the plasma donors, who shared their experiences of fighting Covid-19 and their motivation behind donating plasma to save other patients. She appreciated the gesture of the recovered Covid-19 patients in donating their plasma and lauded their efforts in motivating others too in donating plasma.

She had a word of praise for B Nitin Kumar, an IITian from Mumbai donated plasma as many as four times, besides other donors S Siva Pratap, Syed Mustaf Irfan, Umer Farooqi, Ennamsetty Akhil and Dr Roopa Darshini, who all have donated the plasma twice.

Tamilisai, who was also a doctor by profession, pointed out that all the plasma donors had got successfully treated at the state-run Gandhi Hospital, a designated centre of excellence for Covid-19.

She said the government hospitals in Telangana were rendering great services to the Covid-19 patients and appealed the people to have faith in the government hospitals and doctors who are better equipped and experienced in treating the Covid-19 treatment in an exemplary manner.

She also appealed to the private hospitals to treat those patients, who are approaching them, at reasonable and affordable rates with humanitarian approach, and not to overcharge and burden the patients and their families.

The Govenor called for the intensified efforts in setting up of plasma bank to effectively coordinate between the needy and the donors and save more lives.