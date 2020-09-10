e-paper
Azarenka clobbers Mertens to set up Serena showdown

tennis Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:06 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Sep 9 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York,USA; Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after match point against Elise Mertens of Belgium (not pictured) in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sep 9 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York,USA; Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates after match point against Elise Mertens of Belgium (not pictured) in a women's singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

A loose and confident Victoria Azarenka overpowered Elise Mertens 6-1 6-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open, where she’ll face a familiar foe in Serena Williams.

Azarenka, who smiled and bobbed her head along to music being played during changeovers on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, fired 21 winners to dominate the 16th seeded Belgian in their first career meeting in a singles match.

Azarenka took the first set after the normally rock solid Belgian sent a forehand wide for her 13th unforced error of the set.

The 31-year-old Azarenka didn’t let her foot off the gas in the second, running Mertens around the court and sealing the win when Mertens dumped a backhand into the net on match point.

With the win the two time Grand Slam champion Azarenka has advanced past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2013.

The win sets up a semi-final showdown with Serena Williams, who defeated Azarenka the Belarusian’s U.S. Open finals appearances in 2012 and 2013.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, holds an 18-4 lead in their head-to-head matchups.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Michael Perry)

