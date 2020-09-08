e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on US Open line judge

Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on US Open line judge

A section of Djokovic’s fans took to social media to hurl abuse at the official after her Instagram username was carried by Serbian media.

tennis Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:19 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a line judge who was hit with the ball during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a line judge who was hit with the ball during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open. (AFP)
         

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round after he hit a ball to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, sending the official to the floor.

A section of Djokovic’s fans took to social media to hurl abuse at the official after her Instagram username was carried by Serbian media.

“Shame on you. Old lady full of evil,” read one of the messages left on her Instagram account, while other users accused her of faking the injury and “bad acting”.

Djokovic on Tuesday defended the official on Twitter, while thanking fans who had left him positive messages of support.

“Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time.

“From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come.”

With the line judge screaming out in pain as she fell to the ground, a horrified Djokovic ran over to her and apologised.

A tournament spokesman told Reuters later that the line judge appeared to be okay and was not brought off-site.

Tournament referee Soeren Friemel came out on to the Arthur Ashe Stadium and spoke to chair umpire Aurelie Tourte and Andreas Egli, the Grand Slam supervisor, before a long chat with the three-time former U.S. Open winner.

Djokovic pleaded his case for 12 minutes but the Grand Slam rules are clear, and his fate was already sealed.

Britain’s Tim Henman, who suffered a similar fate in 1995 at Wimbledon, said Djokovic would learn from the experience.

“Djokovic has had plenty of examples in the past where he has cut it pretty fine on the court,” Henman told The Times.

“Unfortunately for him he has got it wrong this time and suffered the harshest penalty.

“I think he will take this on board because he is a bright individual. Going forward he won’t be hitting balls and throwing his racket because he knows what the reaction will be.”

tags
top news
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, say Telangana parties minus Owaisi’s AIMIM
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In