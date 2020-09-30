e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / French Open: Andrey Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five sets

French Open: Andrey Rublev back from brink to beat Querrey in five sets

Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev beat American Sam Querrey in five sets at the French Open.

tennis Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:43 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
         

The relief was clear for Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev as he came back from the brink to beat American Sam Querrey in five sets at the French Open on Tuesday.

Trailing by two sets and 5-2 to the big-serving Querrey it seemed as though Rublev was about to suffer a similar first-round fate to his fourth-seeded compatriot Daniil Medvedev.

The 22-year-old had never recovered a two-set deficit before but showed incredible fight to gradually turn the match around and win 6-7(5) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 6-3 in three hours and 17 minutes.

What made his victory all the more remarkable was that when the tournament began on Sunday, Rublev was 900-km away in Hamburg beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his third ATP title of the season which has seen him rocket up the rankings.

He arrived in Paris late on Sunday evening and thankfully was allowed to use the negative COVID-19 test he produced before the Hamburg final to avoid needing a 24-hour quarantine.

When he dinked an angled winner to finally get past Querrey he went down on his knees and bellowed into the Parisian murk.

It had not looked possible an hour or so earlier when Querrey was dominating but Rublev, whose father was a professional boxer, got off the ropes to triumph.

“When I lost the second set, then I was thinking it’s going to be really tough. When he broke me (in the third), I was completely sure it’s over,” he said.

“Anyway, I’m happy that I’m alive and I have another opportunity to change this, one more chance to show different attitude, different game.”

Rublev’s first French Open match win sets him up for a second-round clash with Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

top news
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
Major blast heard all over Paris, nearby suburbs, source unclear
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgement, says Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
Donald Trump in attack mode, but fails to dent Joe Biden | Opinion
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
‘Justice done’: Leaders hail special CBI court verdict in Babri demolition case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In