e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / ‘I’m not perfect,’ says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open

‘I’m not perfect,’ says Djokovic after losing cool at Italian Open

The top-ranked Serb was broken to love in the sixth game of the second set following which he threw his racket on the ground, drawing a warning from the chair umpire.

tennis Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his quarter final match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his quarter final match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer.(REUTERS)
         

Less than two weeks after being disqualified from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic’s frustration boiled over once again as he smashed his racket in a fit of rage during his 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over Dominik Koepfer in the Italian Open quarter-finals on Saturday.

The top-ranked Serb was broken to love in the sixth game of the second set following which he threw his racket on the ground, drawing a warning from the chair umpire.

“Well, let me tell you it’s not the first nor the last racket that I’ll break in my career,” Djokovic, 33, told reporters. “I have done it before, I’ll probably do it again. I don’t want to do it, but when it comes, it happens.

“That’s how I guess I release sometimes my anger. And it’s definitely not the best message out there, especially for the young tennis players looking at me.

“I don’t encourage that, definitely. But, look, we’re all people. We all do our best. There were times and periods when I don’t do that, and there are periods when I do,” he said.

The Serb was disqualified from the U.S. Open after inadvertently hitting a ball into a line judge’s throat during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic, who apologised at the time and vowed to take away valuable lessons from the incident, reiterated that he was working on his “mental and emotional health” to try and help keep a lid on his emotions.

“It’s always been part of my, I guess, training and recovery, as well, developing strong character and understanding myself on different levels, holistic approach to life,” the 17-time Slam champion said.

“That’s just me. Of course I’m not perfect. I’m doing my best.”

Djokovic, who faces Norway’s Casper Ruud in the semi-finals, will fancy his chances of sealing a record 36th Masters 1000 crown following nine-time champion Rafa Nadal’s shock exit at the hands of Diego Schwartzman.

tags
top news
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
Farm bills passed amid opposition chaos in Rajya Sabha
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise?
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise?
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Centre allows commercial launch of first CRISPR Covid-19 test
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
Unlock 4: List of cities under fresh Covid-19 restrictions
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list, rules, guidelines
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Haryana farmers block highways including NH 344 over farm bills
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In