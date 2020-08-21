e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Indian challenge over at Prague Open

Indian challenge over at Prague Open

Sumit Nagal, who lost to world number 17 and three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka in the singles, also lost his doubles match to bow out of the tournament.

tennis Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Prague
Sumit Nagal
Sumit Nagal
         

The Indian challenge came to an end at the ATP Challenger Prague Open with the defeat of all three players competing in the doubles event.

Top seeded Divij Sharan and Robin Haase lost their quarterfinal 3-6 6-7(8) to Jiri Lehecka and Tomas MacHac on Thursday.

N Sriram Balaji and his partner Kimmer Coppejans were also defeated in straight sets, going down 4-6 3-6 to Steven Diez and Blaz Rola.

Sumit Nagal, who lost to world number 17 and three-time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka in the singles, also lost his doubles match to bow out of the tournament.

Nagal and Ilya Ivashka lost 2-6 4-6 to Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Arthur Rinderknech. It was the first competitive tournament for these three Indian players since the game was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March this year.

tags
top news
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions unidentified person in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to mask-free as cases fall
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In