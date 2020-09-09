e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Naomi Osaka beats Rogers to reach US Open semis

Naomi Osaka beats Rogers to reach US Open semis

Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat USA’s Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 to storm into the semi-finals of US open 2020.

tennis Updated: Sep 09, 2020 07:09 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women’s singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Naomi Osaka of Japan returns the ball against Shelby Rogers of the United States in the women’s singles quarter-finals match on day nine of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
         

Naomi Osaka’s sharp serving and superior return game helped her past American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday as the Japanese continues her quest for a second title at Flushing Meadows.

Osaka broke at love to take a 5-3 lead in the first set where Rogers hit 16 unforced errors to Osaka’s five and held serve to claim the set.

Osaka broke again early in the second set for a 2-1 lead and won the match when Rogers dumped a forehand into the net on match point for her 28th unforced error.

Despite the loss Rogers will hold her head high after the 27-year-old saved four match points to defeat Petra Kvitova to reach her first U.S. Open quarter-final.

Next up for Osaka is in-form American Jennifer Brady, who beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in straight sets earlier in the day.

tags
top news
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
AstraZeneca puts Covid-19 vaccine trial on hold over safety concern: Report
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
70% of banking sector debt affected by Covid-19 impact
‘Only way to overcome GST crisis is to borrow money’: Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
‘Only way to overcome GST crisis is to borrow money’: Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Delhi Metro’s Blue, Pink lines open; Red, Green and Violet to function from Thurs
Delhi Metro’s Blue, Pink lines open; Red, Green and Violet to function from Thurs
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In