e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Naomi Osaka changes mind and agrees to play semi-final

Naomi Osaka changes mind and agrees to play semi-final

Naomi Osaka was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday but tournament organisers decided to postpone all the last-four matches to Friday.

tennis Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:26 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Naomi Osaka, of Japan
Naomi Osaka, of Japan(AP)
         

Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice.

The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday but tournament organisers decided to postpone all the last-four matches to Friday.

“As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent,” Osaka said in a statement provided to The Guardian newspaper and later confirmed by the WTA.

“However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support.”

Osaka joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Osaka will play Belgian Elise Mertens in the final tune-up event ahead of the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

top news
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Coronavirus: Vaccine coverage of at least 50% needed
Coronavirus: Vaccine coverage of at least 50% needed
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
ICMR starts second all-India sero survey; results expected in September
ICMR starts second all-India sero survey; results expected in September
Limited entry, exit gates once Metro restarts
Limited entry, exit gates once Metro restarts
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In