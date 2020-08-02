e-paper
Home / Tennis / ‘We can rebuild our sport and the economy, but we can never recover lives lost’: Nick Kyrgios explains reason for missing US Open

Kyrgios said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

tennis Updated: Aug 02, 2020 09:18 IST
Associated Press
SYDNEY
Nick Kyrgios of Team World joined NFL stars from Wembley by dropping his knee before his Laver Cup match with Roger Federer today during his mens singles match against Roger Federer of Team Europe on the final day of the Laver cup on September 24, 2017 in Prague, Czech Republic.
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the U.S. Open because of concerns over the coronavirus and in honor of the “hundreds and thousands of Americans” who have died from COVID-19.

Kyrgios said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had no problem with the United States Tennis Association proceeding with its plans to hold the tournament from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. But he cited health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic as he joined fellow Australian and world No. 1 Ash Barty in opting out of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam tournament.

“I will not be playing this year at the U.S. Open. It hurts me at my core not to be out there competing in one of the sport’s greatest arenas, Arthur Ashe Stadium,” Kyrgios said in the video. “But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds and thousands of Americans that have lost their lives, for all of you. It’s my decision.”

“We can rebuild our sport and the economy,” Kyrgios adds, “but we can never recover lives lost.”

Kyrgios also criticized players who have continued to play exhibition tournaments in the past several months, chastising them for “dancing on tables, money grabbing your way around Europe, trying to make a quick buck hosting an exhibition.”

There have been a number of exhibition events held, the most high-profile one organized by No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic. It was held in several countries and photographs of spectators at the events showed poor social distancing.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric later tested positive to COVID-19. Kyrgios described the decision to go ahead with the exhibition as “boneheaded,” saying people had to stick to the protocols.

On Thursday, Barty said she did not feel comfortable about traveling during the pandemic. She will decide in the coming weeks whether to defend her French Open title. The Roland Garros tournament starts on Sept. 27.

