e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Pavic, Soares claim US Open men’s doubles crown

Pavic, Soares claim US Open men’s doubles crown

Pavic did damage with his powerful serve while Soares did well to force their opponents into difficult shots and they sealed the win when Mektic sent a backhand volley into the net.

tennis Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Men’s doubles winners Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA).
Men’s doubles winners Mate Pavic (CRO) and Bruno Soares (BRA).(Reuters)
         

Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Brazil’s Bruno Soares captured the US Open men’s doubles crown with a 7-5 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday.

In their first Grand Slam men’s doubles final as a team, Pavic did damage with his powerful serve while Soares did well to force their opponents into difficult shots and they sealed the win when Mektic sent a backhand volley into the net.

“That’s what we practise for and that’s what we were tying to do during those five months off, working for this moment,” Soares, who won the Australian Open and US Open men’s doubles titles in 2016 with Jamie Murray, said during the trophy presentation.

A key moment in the match came with Mektic serving at 5-6 15-40 in the first set when Koolhof missed a forehand volley that would have forced a tiebreak. Pavic and Soares went on to grab the next three points to close out the set.

The Croatian-Brazilian duo’s road to the final was far from routine as they rallied from a break down in the third set of their first-round clash and then in the second round had to stand tall as their opponents tried to serve for the match.

“We got through tough moments throughout the week,” said Pavic, who won the 2018 Australian Open men’s doubles title with Oliver Marach. “Very happy to be here lifting the title, great tournament.”

tags
top news
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
‘When will you get our land back’: Rahul again questions govt on Ladakh
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Brazil to conduct Sputnik V’s Phase III trials
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In