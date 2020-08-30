e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Quiet please! US Open players bemoan the sound of silence

Quiet please! US Open players bemoan the sound of silence

Flushing Meadows fans are notoriously raucous -- by tennis standards, at least -- as thousands of them usually pack into the sprawling Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, sipping signature “Honey Deuce” vodka cocktails under sunny skies.

tennis Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New York
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic(AFP)
         

As chatty spectators so often learn the hard way, silence is golden in the sport of tennis.

Yet facing the prospect of empty stands at the first fanless Grand Slam since the coronavirus outbreak, even top contenders at this year’s U.S. Open admit that the unprecedented new hush will take some getting used to.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin told reporters how fans bring out the best in her.

“When it’s tough moments, they obviously are there on their feet cheering for you,” Kenin said, ahead of the tournament’s start on Monday. “I really wish they would be here. They really help me.”

Flushing Meadows fans are notoriously raucous -- by tennis standards, at least -- as thousands of them usually pack into the sprawling Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, sipping signature “Honey Deuce” vodka cocktails under sunny skies.

Night sessions can get especially boisterous, but not this year.

Gloomy weather and a sparsely-populated plaza, speckled with rain, on Saturday foreshadowed a very different ambience for when the event kicks off on Monday.

The tournament is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Murray, who claimed his first Grand Slam title in New York in 2012 in an epic final against Novak Djokovic under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights, said that while the tranquil atmosphere had its advantages, it was a sad situation.

“You know that there’s no one around, that you’re not going to get stopped. Yeah, it’s very quiet and very relaxed,” the Briton said of his practise sessions.

“Then there’s also been times like after one of my practices last week, I was walking back to the locker room, I was walking through the grounds. I was like, Wow, this is pretty sad because usually this place is just filled with energy and atmosphere like before the tournament starts.

“Now it’s tennis players and their teams walking around with masks on. Fans give life to the tournaments.”

Another former champion, Belgium’s Kim Clijsters said the lack of atmosphere on court will also feel strange as she returns to a Grand Slam for the first time since announcing her second comeback to the sport.

“We’ve seen in the past, many moments where the crowd, the energy of the crowd, the momentum changes because of one rally or something,” four-times Grand Slam champions Clijsters said.

“Some players really thrive on those kind of moments.”

For world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has never made it past the second round and into the spotlight of a night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the change is difficult to swallow.

“It’s like a dream for everyone, to play a night session match on Arthur Ashe. It’s been a dream of mine since forever. We won’t have the opportunity this year,” he said.

top news
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
TMC takes ‘flagged it first’ approach to tackle corruption taint in poll-bound Bengal
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Over 1 lakh respond to Jharkhand CM’s Twitter poll on NEET-JEE exams
Hundreds pledge help, donate cycles to get Mumbai’s dabbawalas back to work
Hundreds pledge help, donate cycles to get Mumbai’s dabbawalas back to work
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In