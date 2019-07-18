Ramkumar Ramanathan exits from Hall of Fame Open

Ramkumar Ramanathan made a second round exit from the ATP Hall of Fame Open following a straight set defeat against Ugo Humbert, a result which will severely impact his singles ranking.

Ramkumar, who was a runner-up here last year but played as a Qualifier this year, lost 6-7(5) 0-6 to the French fourth seed and world number 48.

Ramkumar was defending 150 ranking points and is likely to slip to 181 from his current 134 position on the ATP singles chart.

Meanwhile, veteran Leander Paes and his Kiwi partner Marcus Daniell have reached the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind 2-6 6-2 10-5 win over Australian pair of Luke Saville and Max Purcell.

They next face Matthew Ebden and Robert Lindstedt.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:29 IST