e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Serena sets up Venus clash on return after Covid-19 hiatus

Serena sets up Venus clash on return after Covid-19 hiatus

Serena was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set but suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

tennis Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:50 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Serena Williams (R) and Venus Williams of the United States attend an award ceremony following their Australian Open women's singles final in Melbourne on Jan. 28, 2017
Serena Williams (R) and Venus Williams of the United States attend an award ceremony following their Australian Open women's singles final in Melbourne on Jan. 28, 2017(Kyodo News Stills via Getty Imag)
         

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis on Tuesday as she rallied from a set down to beat Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-4 6-1 at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday in her first match of the Covid-19 era.

Williams was five points from falling to the American left-hander in the second set but suddenly showcased her fighting spirit and pulled away to set up a second-round showdown with older sister Venus, a 6-3 6-2 winner over Victoria Azarenka.

“It’s good just in general because I haven’t played. A lot of players have been playing - little things and little matches and playing against other players - but I’ve only been training so this was really good for me,” said Serena, who is gearing up for the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open.

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the U.S. since the Covid-19 outbreak halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the 38-year-old American as she bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in New York, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.

“I’ve been through so many things in my career so this was totally different,” said Serena. “Being in New York will be a little different because there’s this massive stadium.”

Venus, who fell in the first round at the Australian Open, Acapulco, and Monterrey earlier this year, cruised through her clash of former world number ones as she turned aside the one break point she faced during an 80-minute win over Azarenka.

In other action, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was upset by Canadian Leylah Fernandez, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putinseva beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic and Coco Gauff beat fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

tags
top news
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
India’s Covid-19 tally surges to 2.32 million, recovery rate over 70%
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
TikTok’s been collecting data from Android devices for more than a year
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In