Serena Williams fined $10,000 for Wimbledon court damage

Serena Williams was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

tennis Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:50 IST
Agence France-Presse
Serena Williams in action during her fourth round match against Carla Suarez Navarro.(REUTERS)

Seven-time champion Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for damaging one of the All England Club courts with her racquet, officials said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old American was sanctioned for an incident which took place during a practice session before the tournament got underway.

“The code given is for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The reason is court damage,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

Williams is in action twice later Tuesday when she faces fellow American Alison Riske for a place in the semi-finals.

She then returns to Centre Court to partner Britain’s Andy Murray in the mixed doubles.

