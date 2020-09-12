e-paper
Home / Tennis / Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury

Serena Williams withdraws from Rome with Achilles injury

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday. The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

tennis Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:09 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Rome
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York.
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during a semifinal match of the US Open tennis championships against Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in New York.(AP)
         

Four-time champion Serena Williams withdrew from the upcoming Italian Open on Saturday citing the Achilles issue that bothered her in a loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open semifinals, organizers announced Saturday.

Williams took a medical timeout for a tape job on her Achilles during her three-set loss on Thursday.

The Italian Open, which was rescheduled from May due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Monday.

Azarenka remained entered for Rome.

In the men’s tournament, U.S. Open finalists Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev withdrew, as did Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Thiem in the semifinals in New York.

Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal headlines the field at the Foro Italico, marking his return to tennis after a seven-month layoff. The Spaniard has been practicing in Rome for several days.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the U.S. Open, is also entered.

The clay-court tournament in Rome is a warmup event for the French Open, which starts Sept. 27.

