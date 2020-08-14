e-paper
Home / Tennis / Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semis

Top seed Halep cruises into Prague Open semis

Halep needed three sets to knock out her first- and second-round opponents, Polona Hercog and Barbora Krejcikova.

tennis Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:29 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
PRAGUE
Romania's Simona Halep
Romania's Simona Halep (REUTERS)
         

Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised past lucky loser Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Prague Open on Friday.

Halep, ranked No. 2, converted her first match point with a backhand winner to beat Frech, ranked 174.

“I’m happy that I can play better and better day by day,” Halep said. “It was a good one and I’ll take it.”

She will play next Irina-Camelia Begu or Sara Sorribes Tormo in the semis. Their quarterfinal was suspended when Begu was leading 6-2, 0-1.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens beat wild card Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a semifinal against Kristyna Pliskova.

Pliskova advanced after Ana Bogdan retired due to a left foot injury while leading 5-2 in the opening set of their second-round match.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place.

