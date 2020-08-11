e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open

Top-seeded Simona Halep makes 2nd round of Prague Open

The Romanian dropped her serve six times and double-faulted eight times before prevailing in a tiebreaker. She will face next Czech wild card Barbora Krejcikova.

tennis Updated: Aug 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
Romania's Simona Halep.
Romania's Simona Halep. (REUTERS)
         

Top-seeded Simona Halep had to fight hard to advance to the second round of the Prague Open in beating unseeded Polana Hercog 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday. It was the first competitive match for Halep since she won the Dubai Championships in February for her 20th career WTA title. Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break.

The Romanian dropped her serve six times and double-faulted eight times before prevailing in a tiebreaker. She will face next Czech wild card Barbora Krejcikova.

Second-seeded Petra Martic, who reached the semifinals in Palermo last week, overcame Varvara Gracheva 7-6 (2), 6-3 to face Kristyna Pliskova in the second round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens recovered from a second set scare to beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset by Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-4, sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was knocked out by Arantxa Rus 7-5, 6-2 and Irina-Camelia Begu dispatched ninth-seeded Anastasia Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.

The second European tournament in the WTA’s restart amid the pandemic is following even stricter health protocols than the Palermo Open last week.

tags
top news
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
Andaman & Nicobar to get the power boost as part of Islands infra upgrade
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, stays on ventilator, says hospital
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Shami’s estranged wife gets threat for congratulatory message on Ram temple
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Tennis News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In